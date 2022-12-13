Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is facing a decline in public support Photo: AFP
world

Ardern apologizes for swearing at New Zealand rival

4 Comments
WELLINGTON

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern apologized for calling a political rival an "arrogant prick" in parliament on Tuesday, as the prime minister faces a drop in public support.

In the throes of spirited parliamentary debate, Ardern took issue when the leader of an opposition party asked her to give an example of an occasion when she had made a mistake, apologized and fixed it.

The prime minister gave an impassioned, detailed response, then as she sat down muttered "such an arrogant prick" which was picked up by the microphones in parliament.

Seymour, leader of New Zealand's ACT party, objected to the remark lobbed in his direction and petitioned the speaker of the House of Representatives to have it withdrawn.

Ardern's office later said she had apologized.

The 42-year-old has been prime minister for five years, and has won favor worldwide for her management of crises and down-to-earth approach to politics.

She was one of the first prime ministers to become a mum while in office and has enjoyed sky-high approval ratings for most of her two-term tenure.

But with New Zealand expected to go to the polls in late 2023 and the cost of living skyrocketing, she is under increasing political pressure.

Support for her Labour party appears to be waning with the latest opinion polls showing them trailing the opposition party National by five percentage points.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

She should have said "Truth is an absolute defense. If you don't like being called and 'arrogant p', don't act like one."

(I find it amusing that I cannot use the same word in the comment section that is used in the article as it is "improper language.")

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Well at least she didn't call him a 'deplorable'.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

(I find it amusing that I cannot use the same word in the comment section that is used in the article as it is "improper language.")

Next time just change it to plick. can't fault you for that

0 ( +0 / -0 )

He is and it’s totally appropriate to call him such. I’m sure he has used even more inappropriate language when not being recorded. But his skin is thin and having a woman call him out….that’s not right I am a man!. How dare you? Make some eggs woman!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

10 Must-Visit Restaurants Serving Vegan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Best Vegan Christmas Cakes 2022

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What it’s Like to Stay Overnight at Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to Rent a Car in Japan

GaijinPot Blog