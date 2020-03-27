Are gun shops in U.S. 'essential' businesses during a pandemic?

In some parts of the U.S., authorities say gun shops aren't essential businesses and should close during stay-at-home orders meant to slow the coronavirus. In other places, officials are stopping background checks for concealed carry permits. Elsewhere, city leaders have invoked emergency powers allowing bans on gun sales.
As the nation grapples with a pandemic that has upended daily life, some gun rights advocates are concerned about an erosion of Second Amendment rights just as Americans are buying firearms in record numbers to try to ensure their safety.
“When there’s a national emergency, people are looking for food, water, shelter — that part is important to the survival of our nation,” said Michael Cargill, owner of Central Texas Gun Works in Austin. “They are also looking for the Second Amendment to protect their families.”
He's scaled back how long he's open each day but said he won't close his shop and doesn't believe he should be forced to.
In recent weeks, firearm sales have skyrocketed. Background checks — the key barometer of gun sales — already were at record numbers in January and February, likely fueled by a presidential election year. Since the coronavirus outbreak, gun shops have reported long lines and runs on firearms and ammunition.
Background checks were up 300 percent on March 16 compared with the same date a year ago, according to federal data shared with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which represents gunmakers. Since Feb. 23, each day has seen roughly double the volume over 2019, according to Mark Oliva, spokesman for the group.
"When people aren’t able to provide for their own security or their own safety, they’re going to take measures to make sure that they can. That’s why we have that Second Amendment,” Oliva said. “This is a public safety issue.”
The federal background check system has been overwhelmed by the massive increase in firearm sales. What might normally take a few minutes is taking much longer, and a backlog on background checks has ballooned to about 80,000, Oliva said.
If a background check takes longer than three business days, gun dealers are permitted to allow the sale to go through unless a state has stricter waiting periods. But the National Shooting Sports Foundation has advised gun dealers not to feel beholden to complete the sale if they have concerns about the potential buyer.
“We are cautioning retailers that they may want to exercise patience and prudence," Oliva said.
Even some gun control advocates say it might not be wise to shut down federally licensed firearms dealers, whose sales require background checks. That could force buyers to use a website or seek a private sale that doesn't require a check, making it more difficult to trace a firearm if it's used in a crime.
There are risks to both closing a gun shop or keeping it open, said David Chipman, a retired agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“If you keep it open, there’s the risk of first-time buyers who are largely buying out of fear and panic and untrained,” said Chipman, now senior policy adviser for Giffords, a gun control advocacy group.
Gun control advocates are concerned about a large number of new owners lacking the usual access to training on how to store and handle their weapon properly. They also worry that Americans who are stocking up now eventually will sell their firearms privately.
“If we can imagine how horrible this crisis is ... the people who hoarded the guns might decide six months from now — once they see no zombies around but they’ve run out of tuna and beef jerky — that they need the money to buy food,” Chipman said.
In a number of U.S. cities, including New Orleans, the mayor has issued an emergency proclamation that declares the authority to restrict sales of firearms and ammunition.
In some states that have ordered people to stay home, gun stores were not among the businesses deemed essential and allowed to stay open, like grocery stores.
That has led to confusion in California, where for the second time this week, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva ordered gun shops to close, challenging a finding by the legal counsel for the nation's most populous county that the stores are essential businesses.
David Prince, owner of Eagle Gun Range in Farmers Branch, Texas, near Dallas, had to temporarily close his store under Dallas County's stay-at-home order, then was allowed to reopen Wednesday when gun stores were reclassified as essential.
Prince said gun stores are critical because they give people the chance to defend themselves.
“I always knew people were going to want to protect themselves. What I was concerned about was the look in their faces, they are covered in fear,” Prince said. “If I give them the ability to have a firearm, it gives them a fighting chance to defend their family.”
The range that is part of his store is considered nonessential and has been forced to close, meaning new gun buyers can't use it to train on how to handle their firearm.
Sneezy
Gun stores are not essential during a pandemic or at any other time.
Thank you for coming to my TED Talk.
utorsa
@Sneezy
Charlie Daniels of the NRA begs to differ:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xh8vFNynb_w
Sneezy
Charlie Daniels of the NRA is wrong.
Chip Star
And an idiot gun nutter, but he does make decent music.
zichi
Not essential except for the nutters.
Chip Star
Gun stores are essential for people afraid of their own shadows.
Strangerland
I’ve never needed one in my life so how essential can they be?
Chip Star
But, you’re not American! (You’re also falling into the logical fallacy trap of conservatives that states, “If it worked/works for me, it must work for everyone.”)
KnowBetter
In 'Murica, if the CCPvirus doesn't kill you, some itchy trigger finger nutter will. It would seem that more than 250 years later and it's still the old wild west. Sad really when you think about it.
timeon
I've heard machine guns can kill the virus, we should arm ourselves and be prepared.
Reckless
Yes they are. And so are saloons and brothels. Thanks and good luck.
Reckless
Actually keep in mind in all seriousness that in the last century the US was one of only a few countries that did not descend into dictatorship like most of Europe and Asia thanks to citizens being armed and able to keep the government in check.
Caliboy
Japan buys masks and toilet paper. America buys guns. Interesting
WilliB
That is a philosophical question. If there is a rumour that a particular drug is effective against Corona, and you have it but don´t have a gun and your neighour does not have it but does have a gun, they could be an extremely essential business for some. So it really depends what situation you imagine.
For the extremists on either side, they are probaby seen as essential all the time or never, depending on the camp.
zichi
Guns kill more than corona!
Chip Star
Your premise is that the US military couldn’t steamroll armed citizens. You sticking by that?
Toshihiro
While I see the importance of having firearms, It's better for shops to close for now. Responsible gun owners and those who are prepared are most likely stocked up anyway. Those who will be panic buying are usually those ill-prepared and paranoid anyway. You'll just run the risk of having more people, albeit irresponsible and irrational gun owners, who will try to use them to get what they want. The pandemic or any natural disaster is already bad as it is but people would usually make the situation a lot worse.
Northernlife
If I was living int he US I would want a small armory in my house to protect myself from looting things are going to get crazy there..
Jimizo
Gun nuts in lockdown with cabin fever.
Not good.
Sneezy
Woah, sounds like your neighbour buying a gun from a gun store is dangerous, we should probably close them.
BigYen
But of course if they want to attack someone's family, that's nothing to do with me or the gun I sold 'em.
iraira
Don't forget the alcohol.
Chicanoinjapan
Look at that picture, is bringing your pet chihuahua to a gun shop essential?
utorsa
Guns, alcohol, toilet paper..... Prepped for the coronavirus apocalypse.
SuperLib
Just say a few statements that make gun owners afraid and they will hand over their money at will.
Joe Blow
If it ever really comes to a STHF situation then yes, you'll want some form of self-defense, especially if you've stocked up and people will try to rob you of your supplies.
utorsa
Hell yeah! Gotta protect the bog roll stash.
bass4funk
Well, as a gun supporter, collector and gun rights activist, I don’t think in this climate and given the uncertainty we have for the future, I would definitely think if you are a gun owner or thinking about being one is two make sure you get all the necessary hardware you need or if you think you need to purchase more for your safety, then that’s your right to do so especially if you live in an are that is more prone to violence and where this disease is ravaging everyone.
Jimizo
Judging by how nervous gun nutters are, I doubt they’d make it to the bog on time.
Guard the baby wipes and Persil.
Slickdrifter
Well I would have to say the gun auction site I visit daily has had some great deals since the virus did hit. I ended up getting a Marlin 1895 in 45-70 .45-70 Government issued last night for USD $550.00. I've had my eye on for while now. I do allot horseback riding on my Mothers Farm back in Massachusetts and my last long gun side horse mount took a dive and cracked the butt. So, its a replacement. When I go home try to help Mom a bit with some feral hunting on horseback as well trying to control the local ground hogs that run a muck through her gardens and crops. Raccoon's too. The water moccasins are an issue seeing the Squannacook River river hosts allot of water moccasins. The river is running through our land smack dead center through the farm. Our dogs have been bitten multiple times.
Right On to the article.
In other places, officials are stopping background checks for concealed carry permits. Elsewhere, city leaders have invoked emergency powers allowing bans on gun sales.
This is good move! There is going to be undesirable element trying exploit the situation with virus raging in some areas.
In recent weeks, firearm sales have skyrocketed. Background checks — the key barometer of gun sales — already were at record numbers in January and February, likely fueled by a presidential election year. Since the coronavirus outbreak, gun shops have reported long lines and runs on firearms and ammunition.
All well and fine. But I am sure some of these sales and guns are in the wrong hands of some very bad people with bad intentions. Not fear monger but it is what it is.
“If you keep it open, there’s the risk of first-time buyers who are largely buying out of fear and panic and untrained,” said Chipman, now senior policy adviser for Giffords, a gun control advocacy group.
There it is right there. My biggest fear. seem some real idiots trying operate a fire arm with no training and a mismatched firearm for the level of skill.
“I always knew people were going to want to protect themselves. What I was concerned about was the look in their faces, they are covered in fear,” Prince said. “If I give them the ability to have a firearm, it gives them a fighting chance to defend their family.”- The end of the world is not coming. To have an ablity to protect you family with the use of fire arm is your right as an American. However take training go toy your local range and safety classes. Use trigger locks and hide-way gun safes if you have kids. separate cartilages and clips from guns. Be smart.
The range that is part of his store is considered nonessential and has been forced to close, meaning new gun buyers can't use it to train on how to handle their firearm.- Critical mistake!
ClippetyClop
Agreed, I'd tool up too to protect my stuff / grab other peoples stuff. Could get like Mad Max over there, should make for great Youtube.
bass4funk
If Democrats EVER get into power...yeah, there’s more than enough reason to get nervous especially when you hear fools like O’Rourke saying he would confiscate all legal firearms...idiot, it’ll never, ever happen.
Persil? We don’t have that in the States, we use Tide.
Chip Star
Them Dems are already in power in the House. Smh.
Uhh . . . Illegal firearms are confiscated every day in the US, so yeah, it does happen. Dear lord!
Seth M
Its absolutely essentially during time like this unless you want to be defenceless in a country that never grew out of the wild west days
Chip Star
Obviously. You need to get a firearm painted to match your pet’s outfit!!
Chip Star
No Persil in America?
*Henkel North America’s premier laundry detergent brand, Persil® ProClean®, revealed its new stain-fighting commercial during Super Bowl LIII®. Watched by over 100 million viewers, the 15-second spot, ran during the 2ndquarter and saw the return of Persil®detergent’s “The Professional,” played by actor Peter Hermann. Hermann also starred as “The Professional” in the Persil Brand’s spot for Super Bowl LII®.*
https://www.henkel-northamerica.com/press/press-releases-and-kits/2019-04-02-persil-proclean-goes-deep-in-super-bowl-liii-commercial-906540
bass4funk
The Democrats have power in the house, but they don’t have power in the presidency or the Senate and considering a recent events, it looks like they’re not gonna get the Senate either and they may even have trouble holding onto the house if that means they have to confiscate guns
Most People use Tide.
M3M3M3
When the police stop responding to emergency calls and prisoners are being released from jails to ease overcrowding, it doesn't seem unreasonable to want a weapon to protect yourself. We can argue whether that should include a gun or if a machete would suffice but there's no denying that when the social contract breaks down and we're back in the state of nature, you are your own 'first-responder'. Most Americans will have vivid memories of the LA riots and hurricane Katrina where the fragile social order collapsed and it was every man for himself.
WilliB
Toshihiro:
I am agnostic about the whole gun debate, but that is a good point. Imagine the toilet paper hoarders in a gun shop...
Busby
Of course gun stores are essential - they're essential if you're over-50, insecure, weak-willed, easily scared, prone to conspiracy theories, and watch nothing but the fear-mongering far-right media...
They need their guns to protect themselves from the government, which in this case is their Sainted President, and to protect themselves from Bob and June next door who were over for barbecue last week but will be crazed nuts stealing food and water next week...
After Sandy Hook, it became clear to everyone that gun nuts prize their guns over their kids...
Joe Blow
Bingo.
Progressives: Empty the prisons! Don't arrest illegals! Don't stop people for minor crimes!
Also progressives: America is a Wild West! Police are too brutal!
And yet also progressives: You don't need a gun!
bass4funk
100% correct! Lived through that and that was enough for me, so I could care less if people outside of the country thinks I’m crazy or Americans are crazy, I’m absolutely fine with that, I only care about my rights, the 2nd amendment and the rights of all law abiding US citizens.
Sneezy
Lots of people here not really grasping the message of my TED Talk.
Illyas
Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq. You sticking by that?