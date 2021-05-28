Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Argentina posts record rise in daily COVID-19 cases

0 Comments
BUENOS AIRES

Argentina posted a record one-day number of new COVID-19 cases of 41,080 on Thursday, amid a second wave of infections that has made the country one of the hardest hit in the world, pushing the local health care system to its limit.

The nation of 45 million inhabitants has so far registered a total 3,663,215 cases and 76,135 deaths, according to official data, making it one of the countries with the most deaths per capita along with neighbors Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil.

Argentina began a strict lockdown for nine days on Saturday to get the virus under control. But the rollout of its vaccination program has been slower than promised by the center-left government of President Alberto Fernandez.

Current lockdown measures include a suspension of in-person school classes, a nightly curfew and take-out-only restaurant service.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Is Girl Power Defined In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipes: Umeshu

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

GaijinPot Blog

How to Self Sponsor Your Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters From Japan: “Kink Shaming Boyfriend”

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Learning Japanese Calligraphy

Savvy Tokyo

Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Shikoku

GaijinPot Travel