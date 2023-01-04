Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Peace Forum in Paris
FILE PHOTO: Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez speaks at the Peace Forum in Paris, France November 11, 2022. Christophe Ena/Pool via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/POOL
world

Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

0 Comments
BUENOS AIRES

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Tuesday said he would seek to impeach the head of the Supreme Court, after the two powers recently clashed over a court decision to award more state funds to the city of Buenos Aires.

Fernandez said in a statement that he had signed, along with various provincial governors, a request for the impeachment of Supreme Court President Horacio Rosatti as well as other members of the top court, escalating a fight with the judiciary.

However, an impeachment vote appears a long shot, given Fernandez's Peronist coalition does not have the two-thirds support needed to oust the officials after being weakened in the two chambers of Congress in 2021 midterm legislative elections.

Fernandez had rejected a Supreme Court ruling in December to give a larger proportion of state funds to the opposition-controlled city of Buenos Aires, before backtracking and saying that he would comply with the ruling he called "unfair".

Reuters could not immediately reach the Supreme Court or Rosatti for comment.

The standoff with the wealthy city of Buenos Aires stems from a move by the national government to trim its funding levels unilaterally during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to bolster police salaries in the surrounding province.

Fernandez called on his Frente de Todos coalition to support his plan to start the impeachment process in Congress.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

winter

5 Tokyo Coat Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Winter 2022/2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Yokai that Embody the Spirit of Winter

GaijinPot Blog

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 26, 2022-Jan 9, 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

Events

5 More Things in Japan Gone for Good

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Amazake Purin For The Japanese New Year

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog