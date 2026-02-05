 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Maduro-Prediction Markets
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gives a press conference at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)
world

Argentina requests extradition of Maduro from U.S. on crimes against humanity charges

2 Comments
By SERGIO FARELLA
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina

An Argentine judge on Wednesday requested the extradition from the United States of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who was captured by the U.S. military last month and now faces federal charges of narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine in New York.

The inquest from Argentina, whose judges have aggressively pursued human rights abuse cases beyond its borders, accuses Maduro of having committed crimes against humanity in overseeing a harsh crackdown on protesters and political opponents as president.

“The urgent translation of the international request and the documentation attached thereto is hereby ordered,” said the warrant, which was signed by Argentine federal judge Sebastián Ramos and seen by The Associated Press.

Plaintiffs include Venezuelans who suffered torture, arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance, among other abuses, at the hands of Venezuelan security forces and intelligence agents.

The case, filed in Buenos Aires in 2023 by human rights organizations representing the victims, relies on the principle of universal jurisdiction, a legal concept that allows for the prosecution in Argentina of anyone from any country who commits crimes like genocide or terrorism anywhere in the world.

Argentina’s foreign ministry must now present the request to the Trump administration, which is unlikely to comply as Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores await trial in a Brooklyn jail on charges that they worked with drug cartels to facilitate the shipment of thousands of tons of cocaine into the U.S over a 25-year period.

Even so, one of the organizations that filed the case hailed the request as an important milestone “for Argentina, for justice, and above all, for Venezuelan victims who dared to speak out.”

“Beyond this specific resolution, there remains the satisfaction of having stood up to the powerful, fiercely defending human rights,” wrote the Argentine Forum for the Defense of Democracy.

In asking the U.S. to hand Maduro over to Argentina, the warrant cites the 1997 extradition treaty between the countries and acknowledges Maduro’s recent capture.

An Argentine court first issued an international arrest warrant for Maduro in 2024. Following the U.S. military operation that ousted Maduro on Jan. 3, Argentine federal prosecutors asked Judge Ramos to request the extradition for the crimes-against-humanity investigation.

As one of just a handful of countries whose law permits the investigation of crimes-against-humanity cases beyond its borders, Argentina has increasingly taken center stage in lawsuits ranging from the torture of dissidents under Franco’s dictatorship in Spain to atrocities committed by the military against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

President Javier Milei of Argentina, the region’s most prominent right-wing leader and ally of President Donald Trump, has cheered the U.S. military seizure of Maduro.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

San’inkaigan National Park: Japan At a Different Pace

Explore San’in Kaigan National Park, where coastline, fishing villages, hot springs and food culture fall into rhythm with Japan's coastline.

Read More

2 Comments
Login to comment

Good luck with that, Argentine.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Did they give Trump a peace prize in compensation?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Who’s on Japanese Banknotes? The History and Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Wakakusa Yamayaki

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

How Long Term Couples in Japan Can Keep the Spark Alive

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

5 Places to See Plum Blossom in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

OTC Morning-After Pill Finally Available in Japan: Rules and How to Get It

GaijinPot Blog

Nishiarai Daishi Daruma-Burning Ceremony

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel