 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Argentina Milei
Argentina President Javier Milei speaks during a ceremony to commemorate Holocaust and Heroism Day, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
world

Argentina will get next installment of bailout as IMF praises Milei's austerity policies

0 Comments
By ISABEL DE BRE
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina

The International Monetary Fund, Argentina's biggest creditor, agreed Monday to release the next tranche of loans due under a bailout program, endorsing government austerity measures so severe they even surpass the terms of its $43 billion loan.

The IMF deal follows the completion of its review of Argentina's compliance record and confirms the next $792 million payment will become available to the government in June, reassuring markets and boosting confidence among bankers about Argentina’s prospects as it goes through its worst economic crisis in two decades.

The decision by the fund's technical staff still requires final approval from the IMF’s executive board, which could take weeks.

Argentina’s annual inflation rate reached 287% in March, among the highest in the world, deepening poverty and spurring strikes and protests. But the IMF praised President Javier Milei's libertarian government for a number of economic successes — Argentina's first quarterly fiscal surplus in 16 years, falling monthly inflation and surging sovereign bond prices.

To overhaul the beleaguered economy, Milei has slashed public sector wages, eliminated thousands of state jobs, frozen public works projects and and cut subsidies. He has also devalued the nosediving peso currency by over 50%, helping it stabilize but causing the prices of basic goods to skyrocket.

Although brutal for Argentina's poor and middle classes, the market-friendly overhaul has “resulted in faster-than-anticipated progress in restoring macroeconomic stability and bringing the program firmly back on track," the IMF said, thanking Argentine authorities for “the decisive implementation of their stabilization plan."

The praise marks a dramatic turn-around from the past six decades during which Argentine politicians showed little interest in enacting reforms stipulated as part of borrowing agreements.

Previous left-leaning governments fell far short of IMF targets and relied on central bank money printing to finance treasury spending, pushing the country's IMF program — launched in 2018 and refinanced in 2022 — to a breaking point.

The international lender remains deeply unpopular in Argentina, where the public blames it for an economic implosion and debt default in late 2001. The IMF later acknowledged it made mistakes contributing to the collapse.

It's rare for a country to have the IMF as its biggest creditor. Argentina is in the strange position of relying on money lent by the fund to repay the fund itself.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Argentina will get next installment of bailout as IMF praises Milei's austerity policies

Anything that increases suffering in the populace and boosts bank balances is the IMF austerity goal.

Financiers are immune from austerity natch.

And they use populist clowns like Milei and Trump and warmed over trickle down economics to push their message.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dailysabah.com/columns/hatem-bazian/2018/08/28/economic-hit-men-and-jackals-the-destructive-tools-of-empire/amp

Although brutal for Argentina's poor and middle classes, 

Music to the ears of glo Al neo-feudal capital.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

IMF projects the Argentine economy will shrink by 2.8% this year and will have an inflation rate of 250%. Also from the IMF, thumbs up Argentina!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2024: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

A Step By Step ALT Escape Plan

GaijinPot Blog

Hasedera Temple (Nara)

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Arakurayama Sengen Park

GaijinPot Travel

Teradomari Street Market

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Ginza Line

GaijinPot Blog

Ine

GaijinPot Travel

Niseko Adventure Centre’s Summer Kids Day Camps

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog