Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Argentina New President
President-elect Javier Milei waves during a joint session of Congress to officially declare him and his running mate winners of the presidential runoff election, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
world

Argentina won't join BRICS as scheduled, says member of Milei's transition team

0 Comments
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina

Argentina will not be joining the BRICS bloc of developing economies next year as scheduled, a senior official in President-elect Javier Milei’s team said Thursday.

“We will not join the BRICS,” Diana Mondino, who Milei picked as foreign minister once he is sworn into office on Dec. 10, wrote on X.

The move appears to be a preview of the drastic shift in foreign policy that will be implemented in Argentina once right-wing populist Milei takes office.

Milei, a libertarian, harshly criticized China while on the campaign trail and threatened to break diplomatic relations with the country ,saying in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that “I am not going to do business with any communist."

Although he has toned down that rhetoric since winning the Nov. 19 election, Mile has also criticized the leftist government of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

During the campaign, Milei, an admirer of former President Donald Trump, repeatedly said that if he were to win, “my allies would be the United States and Israel.”

Mondino had previously downplayed the importance of BRICS.

BRICS “is more related to a political alignment than to advantages that could exist for trade between countries,” she said in an interview two weeks ago. “We already have diplomatic and trade relations with most of them.”

Argentina was among six countries invited in August to join the bloc made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to make an 11-nation bloc. Argentina was set to join Jan. 1, 2024.

At the time, President Alberto Fernández celebrated the invitation, saying it would help Argentina reach new markets.

The bloc was formed by Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2009 and added South Africa in 2010.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

I'm liking this guy more and more.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Art Aquarium Ginza

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Marriage-Centered Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Things to See and Do in Kumamoto City

GaijinPot Blog

How to Find a Job in Japan When You Live Overseas

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Osuzu

GaijinPot Travel

Hanayome Noren Train

GaijinPot Travel

Why Autumn is My Favorite Season in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design and Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Narita or Haneda: Which airport should I fly into?

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov 27 – Dec 3

Savvy Tokyo

Kanazawa Neighborhoods (Nagamachi, Higashi Chaya, Nishi Chaya, Kazue-machi)

GaijinPot Travel

Spectacular Shikoku and Kyushu Autumn Foliage Illuminations

GaijinPot Blog