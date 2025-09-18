 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
March to defend public universities, after Argentina's President Milei vetoed laws to boost funding, in Buenos Aires
A demonstrator waves a flag while taking part in a march to defend public universities, after Argentina's President Javier Milei vetoed laws to boost funding for pediatric hospitals and public universities, citing efforts to rein in public spending, in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 17, 2025. REUTERS/Francisco Loureiro Image: Reuters/Francisco Loureiro
world

Argentines march to demand increased education, healthcare funding

0 Comments
By Nicolás Misculin
BUENOS AIRES

Tens of thousands of Argentines filled the streets of downtown Buenos Aires on Wednesday to demand increased funding for universities and pediatric care, which have suffered cuts under libertarian President Javier Milei's austerity measures.

Milei's popularity has declined following his deep budget cuts, and he is dealing with the fallout from a corruption scandal and a legislative defeat in Buenos Aires provincial elections earlier this month.

Milei faces high-stakes midterm elections in October, in which his party aims to secure enough seats to keep the opposition-controlled Congress from overriding his vetoes.

Wednesday's protest aims to pressure legislators to reject Milei's vetoes earlier this month of laws that would have increased funding of public universities and pediatric hospitals. In presidential decrees, Milei said the laws would harm the country's fiscal balance.

On Wednesday evening, Congress' lower house voted to overturn both vetoes. The Senate must also do so in order for the vetoes to be overturned.

Since Milei took office in December 2023, he has dramatically slashed public spending and succeeded in bringing down monthly inflation from double to single digits. On Monday he announced the government's proposal for next year's budget, which he said would guarantee a fiscal balance while also including increases of 17% in allocations for healthcare, 8% for education and 5% for pensions, on top of inflation.

But in a statement, the National University of Buenos Aires said the proposed budget "doesn't do more than deepen the unprecedented crisis" that the public university system is experiencing. It held that the proposal does not take into account resuming halted infrastructure projects and maintenance and increasing teacher salaries.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Indian Workers in Japan: How 50,000 Jobs Are Opening Up for Indians

GaijinPot Blog

Ninna-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Elev8’s 2025 Autumn & Winter Holiday Camps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Design Ah! Exhibition Neo: A Must-See Exhibit for Design Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 16 – Sept. 22)

GaijinPot Blog

Get Free Drinks in Japan With New Vending Machine App

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 16- Sept. 22, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Letters from Japan: “Getting Older in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Tarumae Garo

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tsukimi Burgers in Japan: Are They Really Worth the Hype?

Savvy Tokyo