world

Argument leads to fatal shooting in checkout line of Florida grocery store

4 Comments
CORAL GABLES, Fla

An argument in the checkout line of a South Florida grocery store escalated into a fatal shooting, as other shootings around the state took place in a sports bar and a banquet hall.

The argument between two men started in the checkout line of a Publix on Saturday evening in the upscale neighborhood of Coral Gables, known for its Mediterranean-style mansions and being the home of the University of Miami. One of the men pulled a gun and shot the other man. The victim died in the store, and the shooter was in police custody, according to the Miami Herald.

No further details were immediately provided.

Meanwhile, four people were shot Saturday night at the Player’s Sports Bar and Grill in North Lauderdale, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. After a fight took place in the sports bar and a patron was told to leave, the patron shot at the bar, striking several people. One victim has injuries that are believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The suspect fled the scene.

In Orlando, police were searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting at a banquet hall early Sunday. Police were called to the event space where they found a victim in critical condition, according to Orlando television station, WFTV.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. No further details were immediately provided.

4 Comments
Idiots

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Yet more proof that guns should not be available to the insane extent they are in the US. What sort of loser would should someone dead over an argument?

Such an unbelievably dangerous nation anyone would be mad to visit the US.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Seems Florida has more pressing issues than suing Facebook. How about the ‘Freedom’ to go grocery shopping without being shot?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Don't mess with Florida man.

(That can be read several ways)

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

LIVES MATTER NOT GUNS

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Such an unbelievably dangerous nation anyone would be mad to visit the US.

yet, it’s still the number one destination for Japanese who want to study English - mad indeed

0 ( +0 / -0 )

