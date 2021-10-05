Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sinema-Campus Confrontation
FILE - In this June 22, 2021, file photo, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., leaves a closed-door bipartisan infrastructure meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sinema says activists who confronted her outside an Arizona State University classroom and filmed her inside a restroom were not engaging in what she called a legitimate protest. The Democratic senator said in a statement Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, that the activists unlawfully entered the suburban Phoenix campus building, which was closed to the public. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
world

Arizona senator condemns activists pursuing her on campus

PHOENIX

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Monday that activists who confronted her outside an Arizona State University classroom and filmed her inside a restroom were not engaging in “legitimate protest.”

The Democratic senator said that the immigration reform activists unlawfully entered the suburban Phoenix campus building, which was only open to ASU students and faculty, and recorded her and her students. Sinema, a former social worker, is a lecturer at ASU's School of Social Work.

“In the 19 years I have been teaching at ASU, I have been committed to creating a safe and intellectually challenging environment for my students," Sinema said. “Yesterday, that environment was breached. My students were unfairly and unlawfully victimized.”

Living United for Change in Arizona, also known as LUCHA, posted video of the Sunday encounter on its social media.

The video showed group members chastising Sinema on accusations that she did not adequately support expectations of a pathway to citizenship for people in the country illegally and has not been supportive enough of President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion infrastructure proposal.

Sinema did not say anything to the activists while they filmed her.

LUCHA said in a tweet that its members were forced to confront Sinema at ASU because she has been inaccessible to constituents.

Sinema said in her statement she has met with the group multiple times since she was elected to the Senate.

Sinema has been criticized for not fully backing the Democrats' $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act but has said it's too expensive.

Immigration reform advocates were outraged after an effort to add immigration provisions to the infrastructure bill, including a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants, was rejected. They believe Sinema's stance on the infrastructure package makes any immigration provisions unachievable.

Sinema spokesman John LaBombard told The Arizona Republic last month that she “supports both securing our border and fixing our broken immigration system, including passing a permanent fix for Dreamers.”

Far-left, radical alt-leftists are dangerous to democracy. Sinema was lucky to get out of that bathroom alive.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Moderate Democrats are the new Trump supporters.

SJWs accept nothing short of complete adherence to their worldview.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

