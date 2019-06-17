Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Armed gang kills at least 34 in northwest Nigeria, police say

0 Comments
By Ardo Hazzad
BAUCHI, Nigeria

An armed gang killed at least 34 people in attacks on villages in northwest Nigeria, police said on Sunday, part of a wave of violence the government has blamed on bandits.

Hundreds of people have died in the northwest region this year, adding to security problems in a country already struggling with Islamist insurgencies in the northeast and a brutal conflict between farmers and herders in central states.

The armed gang came to unprotected villages in the northwestern state of Zamfara on Friday night, killing 34 people, said Muhammed Shehu, police spokesman for the state.

People from the village told Reuters the attackers escaped.

"We heard gunshots and saw people running for shelter, chased by men on motorbikes," said Shehu Shinkafi.

"We immediately took cover in a house nearby, and after the bandits were done with their killing spree they moved to a nearby village," he said, adding he counted 12 bodies in his village alone.

The gang left without any resistance as there were no security agents in the area, and it was only after the massacre that police arrived hours later, Shinkafi and two other witnesses said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

TokyoMK Taxi and Hire Service

Awarded the 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for outstanding service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “He Doesn’t Have Any Pictures Of Us!”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 15-16

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Fashion

4 of Our Favorite Dresses to Wear this Summer in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Love & Relationships

The Economics Of Dating In Japan: Who Pays the Bill?

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 24, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #35: Cats, Cats Everywhere

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Top Beaches in Shimoda

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon