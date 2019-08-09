Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Armed man arrested at Missouri Walmart; no shots fired

0 Comments
By Associated Press
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

Police in Springfield, Missouri, say they have arrested an armed man who showed up a Walmart store wearing body armor, sending panicked shoppers fleeing the store.

Springfield police posted on Facebook that "an armed individual" was arrested. No shots were fired.

The Springfield News-Leader quoted Lt. Mike Lucas as saying that the man showed up Thursday afternoon wearing body armor and military-style clothing. He walked inside the Walmart carrying a "tactical rifle" and another gun. Lucas says the man had more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

Lucas says an off-duty firefighter held the suspect, a 20-year-old man, at gunpoint until police arrived.

He says: "His intent obviously was to cause chaos here, and he did that."

The incident happened five days after a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart, left 22 people dead.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

ALT

How Payday Works For An English Teacher in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Jobs in Japanese Gaming: The Life of a Video Games Agent

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 32, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Where To Eat In Tokyo

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele: A True Classic Never Goes Out Of Style

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

10 Books About Japan That Expat Parents Should Read To Their Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Starbucks Get Fruity With New Line of Peach-Flavored Drinks

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Health & Beauty

Body Confidence and Body Positivity in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon