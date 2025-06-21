Armed men on motorbikes kill 34 Niger soldiers, ministry says

Several hundred armed men, many on motorbikes, attacked a Niger army base near the border with Mali, leaving at least 34 soldiers dead and 14 wounded, the Defense Ministry said.
The attackers - described as "mercenaries" by the ministry - used eight vehicles and more than 200 motorbikes in the raid on the base in Bani-bangou on Thursday, according to the statement read out on state TV.
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on the army base in a statement on its Telegram channel on Friday.
Niger, like other countries in West Africa's Sahel region, is battling Islamist militants linked to al-Qaida and Islamic State.
Troops carried out aerial and ground search operations to secure the area after the attack, the ministry said without going into more detail on the assault.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
