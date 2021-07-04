11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95 in Massachusetts

An hourslong standoff with a group of heavily armed men that partially shut down Interstate 95 ended Saturday with 11 suspects in custody, Massachusetts state police said.
The standoff shut down a portion of I-95 for much of the morning, causing major traffic problems during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Authorities said the interstate is now reopened and the shelter-in-place orders for Wakefield and Reading were lifted.
The standoff began around 2 a.m. when police noticed two cars pulled over on I-95 with hazard lights on after they had apparently run out of fuel, authorities said at a Saturday press briefing.
At least some of the suspects were clad in military-style gear with long guns and pistols, Mass State Police Col. Christopher Mason said. He added that they were headed to Maine from Rhode Island for “training.”
“You can imagine 11 armed individuals standing with long guns slung on an interstate highway at 2 in the morning certainly raises concerns and is not consistent with the firearms laws that we have in Massachusetts,” Mason said.
In a video posted to social media Saturday morning, a man who did not give his name, but said he was from a group called Rise of the Moors, broadcast from Interstate 95 in Wakefield near exit 57.
“We are not antigovernment. We are not anti-police, we are not sovereign citizens, we’re not Black identity extremists,” said the man who appeared to be wearing military-style equipment. “As specified multiple times to the police that we are abiding by the peaceful journey laws of the United States.”
The website for the group says they are “Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.”
Mason said he understood the suspects, who did not have firearms licenses, have a different perspective on the law.
“I appreciate that perspective,” he said “I disagree with that perspective at the end of the day, but I recognize that it’s there.”
Mason said he had no knowledge of the group, but it was not unusual for the state police to encounter people who have “sovereign citizen ideology,” although he did not know if the people involved in the Wakefield standoff was a part of that.
The men refused to put down their weapons or comply with authorities’ orders, claiming to be from a group “that does not recognize our laws” before taking off into a wooded area, police said.
Mason said the suspects surrendered after police tactical teams used armored vehicles to tighten the perimeter around them.
Police initially reported nine suspects were taken into custody, but two more were taken into custody in their vehicle later Saturday morning. Two suspects were hospitalized, but police said it was for preexisting conditions that had nothing to do with the standoff.
Police and prosecutors are working to determine what charges the members of the group will face.
The suspects were expected to appear in court in Woburn on Tuesday, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said.
23 Comments
Burning Bush
Moors? That's a slang word for African Muslims.
ulysses
They are lucky to be alive, considering they were the wrong color.
On the other hand if they were more mainstream and had attacked the Capitol no one would bat an eyelid!!
Desert Tortoise
The Massachusetts police handled this incident exceptionally well.
Lol. Some of these right wing rebels are perhaps too old and decrepit to be running around in the woods with guns and flak vests. They have to dedicate a pocket in their battle dress for all their heart, blood pressure and cholesterol meds, and hope they don't run out when they're on the run.
Burning Bush
Really, what exactly are 11 heavily armed Black guys who call themselves "Rise of the Moors" and carry Moroccan flags training in the woods for?
If BLM wants to march in the streets peacefully that's one thing, but armed resistance with military weapons is another.
Jeans and T-shirt
I hope they did their homework on that. Those laws vary by state, and you have to abide by the laws of the states you're travelling from, to, and through, or else it's a felony. Massachusetts requires a non-resident permit, for example.
"Massachusetts honors the federal FOPA laws as long as the person is traveling through Massachusetts has a non-residence permit for Massachusetts, otherwise it is a felony. The state also has it's own peaceable journey statute which is very restrictive."
Jeans and T-shirt
Oops, posted too soon.
I'm sure Mass State Police Col. Christopher Mason knows the laws far better than I do.
Bob Fosse
Who’s going to defend their right to bear arms?
Blacklabel
You can’t block the interstate highway at 2am while armed.
they claim the don’t fall under our laws, so they have no such “right to bear arms” that our law would provide.
Oops, didn’t think that through much.
Burning Bush
The Constitution gives natural citizens of the United States that right.
However, this group of "Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders.” does not recognize the Constitution as per their own statements.
They don't even recognize their own right to bear arms as a right.
Blacklabel
Missed this part, right?
theFu
Cops did good. Much appreciated guys. News seldom reports when the copy to good the last 10 yrs. I like to think the vast majority of police interactions are not adversarial and end with a reasonable solution for everyone. Protect and serve.
Since when did a long rifle need a license in the USA? That seems unAmerican to me. Wish reporters would learn the correct terms for firearms so we don't get "long guns" in a story ever again.
Regardless. If you aren't in your home, do what the police say. The time and method to argue with police is later, through the courts, with a lawyer. If you want to argue from your home, the US Constitution provides extra protections, assuming you aren't keeping hostages or the police don't have a valid warrant. Almost any other reason and the cops have the higher authority.
A 2 hour constitutional law class would really help most Americans. My college class has paid off almost as much as auto mechanics class in high school. Half the class was about where to hide your drugs. Hint: at home. Never in a car or on your person. If you have a motor home and are currently living in it as a primary residence, it gets the same protections as your home in many situations, except when crossing borders.
But at 2am on a road? Do what the cops say.
Bob Fosse
Nope, I read that. I just didn’t expect gun supporters to give a hoot about gun laws.
You’ll be applying this strict adherence to state laws to all gun incidents I presume.
The Avenger
So, they don't recognize our laws but are not anti-government.
We have a term for that, called enemy combatant.
GdTokyo
“As specified multiple times to the police that we are abiding by the peaceful journey laws of the United States.”
This is the language of domestic terrorists. Thankfully like a lot of white extremists, they appear to be morons incapable of monitoring their fuel levels.
Desert Tortoise
No, not really. It is more like cognitive dissonance. There are treatments for that.
bass4funk
Interesting that all the news networks are not giving a lot to this story, the print media as well, very little coverage.
I agree, black or white, these nationalist extremists are all morons!
RichardPearce
There's one glaring hint that these guys aren't exactly the sharpest tacks in the box.
They're in two vehicles that BOTH RAN OUT OF GAS ON THE INTERSTATE in the same spot.
The 'idiot light' for low fuel has been standard equipment on all North America cars for quite some time and were designed to light up while you still had enough gas in the tank to make it from one gas station to another on the American interstate highways.
Desert Tortoise
Every network in the US has carried it.
Desert Tortoise
Or Moorons.
GdTokyo
When 1/2 of your group runs into the woods at the appearance of law enforcement, you’ve got a problem.
Fortunately this nom-racket scientists put the dumb in “Freedumb!”
GdTokyo
“non-rocket scientists”
damn thumbs. Apologies.
Jeans and T-shirt
Well that's the misconception, isn't it? Most gun owners respect the laws, and do their best to follow them. They just get frustrated when laws place undue burdens on lawful gun-owners, and/or do nothing to keep guns away from criminals. Case in point New Zealand's gun buy back which took rifles away from farmers and hunters while the gangs carried on unaffected.
buchailldana
You have to laugh at white supremacists using the name moor!!