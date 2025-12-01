Arms makers see record revenues as tensions fuel demand: report

The war in Ukraine is boosting demand for arms sales

By Johannes LEDEL

Sales by the world's top 100 arms makers reached a record $679 billion last year, as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza boosted demand, researchers said Monday, but production issues hampered deliveries.

The figure was 5.9 percent higher than the year before, and, over the 2015-2024 period, revenues for the top 100 arms makers have risen 26 percent according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

"Last year global arms revenues reached the highest level ever recorded by SIPRI as producers capitalised on high demand," Lorenzo Scarazzato, researcher with the SIPRI Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme, said in a statement.

Jade Guiberteau Ricard, a researcher for the same programme, explained to AFP that "it's mostly driven by Europe," although "all areas have increased except for Asia and Oceania".

Ricard said the increased demand in Europe was tied to the war in Ukraine and "the threat perception of Russia by European states".

According to SIPRI, demand from Ukraine as well as from countries militarily supporting it and which need to replenish stockpiles helped drive demand.

Ricard added that many European countries are also now looking to expand and modernise their own militaries, "which will present a new source of demand".

The United States is home to 39 of the world's top 100 arms makers, including the top three: Lockheed Martin, RTX (formerly Raytheon Technologies) and Northrop Grumman.

U.S. arms makers saw their combined revenues rise 3.8 percent to reach $334 billion in 2024, nearly half of the world's total.

At the same time, the authors of the report noted that budget overruns and delays plague several key U.S.-led programmes, like the F-35 fighter jet and the Columbia-class submarine.

The 26 of the top 100 arms maker which are based in Europe saw aggregate revenues grow by 13 percent to $151 billion.

Czech company Czechoslovak Group saw revenue spike by 193 percent -- the sharpest increase of all the top 100 -- reaching $3.6 billion.

The company benefitted from the Czech Ammunition Initiative which provides artillery shells for Ukraine.

But European arms makers are also facing difficulties in responding to the increased demand, with SIPRI noting that sourcing materials looks to become more challenging.

The authors noted that Airbus and France's Safran sourced half of their titanium from Russia before 2022 and have had to find new suppliers.

Chinese export restrictions on critical minerals have led companies -- such as France's Thales and Germany's Rheinmetall -- to warn of higher costs as they restructure supply chains.

Two Russian arms makers are also among the top 100, Rostec and United Shipbuilding Corporation, and they saw combined revenue rise by 23 percent to $31.2 billion, despite a shortfall of components due to international sanctions, as domestic demand more than compensated for falling exports.

The report also noted that the Russian arms industry is struggling to find enough skilled labour "to support the projected rates of production needed to sustain Russia's war aims".

The Asia and Oceania region was the only region to see the overall revenues of the 23 companies based there go down -- their combined revenues dropped 1.2 percent to $130 billion.

But the authors stressed that the picture across Asia was varied and the overall drop was the result of by a larger drop among Chinese arms makers.

"A host of corruption allegations in Chinese arms procurement led to major arms contracts being postponed or cancelled in 2024," Nan Tian, Director of SIPRI's Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme, said in a statement.

Tian added that the drop deepened "uncertainty" around China's efforts to modernise its military.

In contrast, Japanese and South Korean weapons makers saw their revenues increase, also driven by European demand.

Meanwhile, nine of the top 100 arms companies were based in the Middle East, with combined revenues of $31 billion.

The three Israeli arms companies in the ranking accounted for more than half of that, as their combined revenues grew by 16 percent to $16.2 billion.

SIPRI researcher Zubaida Karim noted in a statement that "the growing backlash over Israel’s actions in Gaza seems to have had little impact on interest in Israeli weapons".

