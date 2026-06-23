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Heatwave hits France
A person shelters from the sun under an umbrella along the banks of the River Seine in Paris as temperatures rise during a heatwave affecting a large part of France on Monday. Image: Reuters/Alice Sacco
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Around 20 drown in France as people seek relief from heatwave

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PARIS

Around 20 people ‌have drowned while swimming in unsupervised areas ‌in France since ⁠the weekend, ⁠authorities ⁠said on ‌Tuesday, as people ⁠tried to ⁠escape a heatwave sweeping across large parts of ⁠Europe.

Much ⁠of France was set ‌to experience temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius (104 ‌degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday, forecaster MeteoFrance said.

"There have been around 20 deaths since the ​weekend," French sports minister ‌Marina Ferrari told France Inter radio.

"To go swimming in ‌unauthorized areas, ⁠during a ⁠heatwave, is ​not something ⁠to ‌take lightly," she ​added.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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