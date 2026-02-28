 Japan Today
Australia's National Day of Mourning for the victims of the Bondi Beach mass shooting
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at the Sydney Opera House during a National Day of Mourning for the victims of the December 14, 2025, mass shooting at a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia, January 22. Image: Reuters/JEREMY PIPER
world

Arrest of Australian man over alleged mosque terror plot 'deeply shocking', PM Albanese says

SYDNEY

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday's arrest of a ‌Western Australian man over an alleged terror plot targeting mosques, police and a parliament building was "deeply ‌shocking".

The 20-year-old from the town of ⁠Bindoon about 63 km north of ⁠state capital Perth was later charged ‌by police with planning a terrorist act. Police ⁠said the ⁠man had written a manifesto with plans for a mass casualty event and that he wanted to attack mosques, Western ⁠Australia's police headquarters and Parliament ⁠House.

Albanese said on X late on ‌Friday: "The arrest of a WA man over an alleged racially-motivated terrorist plot is deeply shocking."

"Allegations the man was planning ‌to target the Muslim community through attacks on mosques - as well as attacks on the WA police and parliament - are particularly distressing. He should face the full force of the law," Albanese said.

The arrest ​is the latest in a series of incidents in Australia classified as terrorism, ‌including an attempt on January 26 to bomb a rally in Perth that was protesting against the ‌country's national day.

In December, two gunmen attacked ⁠a Hanukkah celebration ⁠at Sydney's Bondi Beach, ​killing 15 in Australia's deadliest massacre ⁠in nearly ‌30 years. Authorities believe the ​pair were inspired by Islamic State, the Sunni Muslim militant group.

