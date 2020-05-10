Newsletter Signup Register / Login
An anti-lockdown protester holds placards on the steps of Victoria's state parliament in Melbourne Photo: AFP
world

Arrests, conspiracy theories at Australia anti-lockdown protest

By William WEST
MELBOURNE

Ten people were arrested and a police officer injured Sunday at an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne, where demonstrators claimed coronavirus was a government-engineered conspiracy designed to control the population.

About 150 protesters rallied outside Victoria's state parliament to protest against a shutdown aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19, while also peddling conspiracy theories about the virus.

Most Australian states and territories have begun easing restrictions, but Victoria has delayed relaxing its measures amid an outbreak at a Melbourne slaughterhouse that caused a spike in new cases.

In scenes reminiscent of anti-lockdown protests in the United States, demonstrators carried placards reading "fight for your freedom and rights", and directed their ire at the founder of Microsoft, chanting "arrest Bill Gates".

Fano Panayides, 37, said he was skeptical of the government declaring the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, saying he believed it was a cover for authorities to gain greater control over the population.

"If this thing was half as deadly as they said it was, with half the population out there still working -- even with the lockdown orders -- this thing would've spread like wildfire through Australia. There'd be no stopping it," he told AFP.

Health experts credit Australia's success in curbing the spread of COVID-19 to an effective nationwide shutdown.

A spokeswoman for Victoria police said 10 people were arrested at Sunday's rally, mostly for breaching social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

"Three of the offenders will also be charged with assaulting a police officer, and another offender will be charged with discharging a missile after allegedly throwing a bottle at police," she said.

The spokeswoman added that police were working to track down other protest attendees, who could face Aus$1,600 fines for breaching coronavirus shutdown rules.

Australian chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said there was "a lot of very silly misinformation out there", including that the virus was linked to 5G.

"I have unfortunately received a lot of communication from these conspiracy theorists myself. It is complete nonsense. 5G has got nothing at all to do with coronavirus," he said.

Australia has recorded about 7,000 cases of COVID-19 and less than 100 deaths from the virus.

It’s somewhat of a relief to see that these right-wing conspiracy theory spewing morons aren’t exclusive to the US.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Is it really a relief to know there are more?

There are plenty of loons on the left also spouting nonsense, here in France I hear the lockdown was a trial run before the new world order strikes. Or was it the lizardmen?

The only difference in 2020 is that tinfoil hat conspiracies went mainstream because the president of the United States now openly wears one.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

We will never know if it is a conspiracy or not.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yeah because nothing we have been told was a "conspiracy theory" ever turned out to actually be true later on.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

