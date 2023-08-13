Newsletter Signup Register / Login
It was from Platform 17 that 50,000 German Jews were deported to the Nazi camps Photo: AFP/File
world

Arson attack on Berlin memorial to deported Jews

0 Comments
BERLIN

A man set fire to a box of books on Nazism that was part of a Berlin monument dedicated to the Jews deported by the Nazis, city police said Saturday.

"Nearly all the books have been burned," the police posted on Twitter, now rebranded as X, adding that they had opened an investigation into the incident.

Police said two witnesses had reported seeing a man at dawn setting fire to the box of books -- an old telephone booth converted into a mini-library.

The box of books was part of a memorial known as "Platform 17" in Grunewald station, Berlin.

It was from Platform 17 that 50,000 German Jews were deported to Nazi concentration and death camps at Riga, Warsaw, Auschwitz and Theresienstadt from 1941 onwards.

As part of the memorial, inaugurated in January 1998, Platform 17 now has 186 plaques alongside the track detailing the departure date of each train, the number of Jews on board and their final destination.

The Berlin city website explains that the undergrowth that has sprouted around the tracks forms part of the memorial.

"It is the symbol that no train on this track will ever leave this station again."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Foraging in Japan: Where to Look and How to Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 7 – 13

Savvy Tokyo

Yame-cha

GaijinPot Travel

Reconstructed Majesty: A Tour of Ancient Japan in Nara

GaijinPot Blog

Mukibanda Historical Park

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Lost and Laughing: 5 Embarrassing Stories of Tourists in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Superfoods: Konjac

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Coding Club: Empowering Kids with Cutting-Edge Coding and Robotics Classes

Savvy Tokyo

5 English-friendly Cooking Classes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shoji Ueda Museum of Photography

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Form and Function

Savvy Tokyo