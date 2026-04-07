Artemis moon mission breaks record for distance from Earth

The four astronauts of NASA's Artemis II mission reached the furthest point that any human has been from Earth on Monday, cruising along a path in the Moon's gravitational sphere of influence that will soon take them over the shadowed, lunar far side.
The Artemis II crew, flying in their Orion capsule since launching from Florida last week, awoke around 10:50 a.m. ET for their sixth flight day to a recorded message from late Apollo 8 and 13 astronaut Jim Lovell.
"Welcome to my old neighborhood," said Lovell, who died last year at 97. "It's a historic day, and I know how busy you'll be, but don't forget to enjoy the view... good luck and godspeed."
NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen later on Monday were due to reach their maximum distance from Earth of roughly 252,760 miles, some 4,105 miles (6,606 km) beyond the record held by Lovell and his Apollo 13 crew for 56 years.
Next they will sail around the moon's far side, witnessing it from roughly 4,000 miles above its darkened surface as it eclipses what will appear to be a basketball-sized Earth in the distant background.
The milestone is a climactic point in the nearly 10-day Artemis II mission, the first crewed test flight of NASA's Artemis program.
The multibillion-dollar series of missions aims to return astronauts to the moon's surface by 2028 before China, and establish a long-term U.S. presence there over the next decade, building a moon base that would serve as a proving ground for potential future missions to Mars.
The lunar flyby will plunge the crew into darkness and brief communications blackouts as the moon blocks them from NASA's Deep Space Network, a global array of massive radio communications antennas the agency has been using to talk to the crew.
The flyby will last about six hours, during which the astronauts will use professional cameras to take detailed photos of the moon through Orion's window, showing a rare and scientifically valuable vantage point of sunlight filtering around its edges.
The crew will also have the chance to photograph a rare moment in which their home planet, dwarfed by their record-breaking distance in space, will set and rise with the lunar horizon as they swing around, a celestial remix of a moonrise seen from Earth.
A team of dozens of lunar scientists positioned in the Science Evaluation Room at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston will be taking notes as the astronauts, who studied an array of lunar phenomena as part of mission training, describe their view in real time.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
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TaiwanIsNotChina
Congratulations NASA, contractors, and the American People!
wallace
Artemis is back from the dark side of the moon, playing Pink Floyd. Communication resumed. A total solar eclipse will occur next for them, which cannot be seen from Earth. Godspeed for the return journey and a safe reentry.
plasticmonkey
Still nothing like the quality of the Hasselblad cameras used on the Apollo missions, but they're bulky and require changes of film.
Great shots so far!
HopeSpringsEternal
Well-done indeed, US Space Industry is building on success after success, while this is a NASA operation, almost all the venders and tech. are US private sector.
Nice to have some good news for a change!
starpunk
History is being made for sure and it's wonderful, not just for America but all mankind. Victor Glover mentioned online the other day what John Glenn said when he first went into Earth orbit in the 60's. No nations, no boundaries, just one 'Big Blue Marble' in one of zillions of solar systems in one of zillions of galaxies in one universe made by God.
And I was thinking about Pink Floyd for obvious reasons. Did they really play that music up there by chance or is this a joke? I do remember a 'goodwill/glastnost' Soviet mission in 1988 where a French guest astronaut DID bring a couple of Pink Floyd tapes and played them on that mission.
And witnessing a solar eclipse in outer space to boot, too. Wow! I just hope the crew didn't play 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' while that occurred. Anything that Jim Steinman ever wrote/produced/whatever is just plain bombastic, pompous, bloated and totally horrible and unlistenable. Yeeeccchhh.