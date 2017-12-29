As cold wave sweeps North America, Trump makes light of climate change

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday made light of climate change science as an Arctic chill settled on much of the central and northeastern United States and Canada, forcing people indoors, stranding motorists with dead car batteries and complicating firefighting duties.
In the United States, the National Weather Service said that "dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills" were pummeling much of the central and eastern part of the country.
"In the East, it could be the COLDEST New Year's Eve on record," Trump tweeted from his Mar a Lago resort in Florida, where he is on holiday vacation.
"Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country, but not other countries, was going to pay TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS to protect against. Bundle up!"
In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo earlier warned residents to prepare for "dangerously cold weather," with below-normal temperatures expected to be between minus 12.7 C and minus 6.6 C through Saturday.
Trump's missive quickly drew Twitter eye-rolls from many users exasperated that the Republican US president could use cold weather to mock the science behind climate change.
"Weather is not the same as climate," tweeted Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington state. "The president should be able to understand that. It isn't hard."
Jon Foley, executive director of the California Academy of Sciences, wrote: "Believe it or not, global climate change is very real even if it's cold outside Trump Tower right now."
"Just like there is still hunger in the world, even if you just had a Big Mac."
The Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang on Wednesday had tweeted: "US to be coldest region in world relative to normal over next week."
"Please note rest of world will be much warmer than normal lest anyone try to claim pocket of cold in US debunks global warming, which they will invariably and irresponsibly do," the weather reporters said.
Trump, 71, has dismissed global warming as a Chinese hoax, vowed to quit the 2015 Paris accord and tapped fossil fuel allies to key environmental posts.
His administration also dropped climate change from the list of national security threats.
In Canada, firefighters saw water at times freeze in their hoses as they battled an overnight blaze south of Montreal, in Quebec province.
Environment Canada increased the number of extreme cold warnings around the country, bulletins issued only when the cold "creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia."
Thursday morning the thermometer plunged to minus 40 C in Geraldton, in northern Ontario province. "And that's not considering the wind chill factor," said meteorologist Alexandre Parent with Environment Canada.
"We have to go back in 1993 to see this kind of weather in Ontario and Quebec," he said.
Ice crystals fell in the northwestern city of Whitehorse when rain fell amid freezing wind.
The Arctic temperatures are expected to last into early 2018, Environment Canada said.
Health Canada warned that exposed skin could freeze in less than 10 minutes in places where temperatures were approaching minus 35 C.
Canadian homeless shelters struggled to keep up with the demand for services and issued special appeals for donations of warm clothes.
This month's cold wave caps a year that saw ferocious hurricanes, heat waves, floods and wildfires wreak global havoc.© 2017 AFP
Nan Ferra
Al Gore will not be pleased about this?
kohakuebisu
That's why it's called climate change, not global warming. To stop "know it all"s claiming that a short cold spell disproves everything.
As for Trump, what a poor example to the children of America. The man has no decorum or gravitas at all.
MrBum
It's not called global warming anymore, it's called climate change. Because as almost anyone with any knowledge agrees, the climate is changing in extreme ways... This just shows how out of touch with reality and common knowledge Trump is.
katsu78
No wonder Trump's professor remembers him as the dumbest student he ever had.
Blacklabel
So we spent billions on global warming initiatives for nothing? now because it’s cold you just conveniently try to call it “climate” and “weather” to keep the money rolling in?
Laguna
Uh, countries in Asia (including, notably, China), in the EU, and across other regions of the world are taking climate change seriously and are spending resources for mitigation. Many US states are as well, in defiance of the ignorance of the troglodyte currently inhabiting the White House (or, more frequently, Mar-a-Lago ー which you'll notice is in Florida). Such callousness combined with stupidity is astounding.
clamenza
Good on Trump for making light of the climate change scam artists.
What happens when NOAA can’t make their data jive with their politics?
Change the data. The only change going on...
katsu78
Let's be honest, it wouldn't matter what scientists called it - the scam artists and trolls who dispute it now would dispute it no matter what it was called - the former group because pollution without consequence is wrapped up in their business model, the latter group because they're so sad and pathetic that the only thing that makes them happy is believing they've hurt a liberal person's feelings.
Laguna
You clearly have no idea how the scientific community functions.
clamenza
Laguna - No, I'm pretty clear on it.
Scientists like their sweet politically-dependent funds. Then they fudge their numbers to ensure they get those funds.
CrazyJoe
Trump is a complete joke. He doesn't know much of anything, including the difference between weather and climate. Please can we end this nightmare.
SuperLib
Republicans are a minority on the environment. It's just a matter of time before the younger generation pushes them out of the way.
Laguna
Kinda funny how people who don't work in the field believe that. Competition is intense in the scientific world - it's about the dog-eat-doggiest field in existence - it makes the corporate world look like kindergarten. Screw up and a competitor from somewhere in the world will notice immediately and pounce - and you're gone. There really are no friends; there is only evidence.
For example, scientists predicted a decade ago that higher water temperatures in northern-latitude lakes and oceans would result in increased atmospheric uptake of moisture and thus heavier snowfall when arctic cold moved south. And guess what? - recent (meaning over the previous few years) events have proved them right.
So you can cling to your paranoic distrust of science if that makes you happy; nature will not play along.
bass4funk
You and I won’t probably be witness to that when and if that happens.
goldorak
Perso I don't think Trump believes everything he says/tweets. He just craves attention, even (especially?) negative one, and love pi**ing off liberals, scientists, elites and basically everyone who think they are smarter than he is.
Imo he, like many of his supporters, is just pathologically addicted to controversy, conflicts and anything outrageous.
mukashiyokatta
Trump would not know, as he is uninformed on the subject.
theeastisred
Trump is catastrophically stupid. Never fails to disappoint.
CrazyJoe
Trump's deliberate ignorance on the subject of Climate Change...is truly staggering. He is truly a deplorable...offensive creature.
Vote in 2018 to throw out the Republicans so we can throw out Trump...
Vote like your life and the lives of your children depend on it....because it does.
Toasted Heretic
I'm sure the survivors a few generations down the line will thank him bigly. If there are any.
Mr. Noidall
What an incredibly stupid article. You can't cry global warming, then cry about extreme cold weather in the same breath. Also, it's December: places like Canada and the midwestern United States are supposed to be subzero in December. This has been happening every year. Read old historical documents by the French fur traders-- they all talk about extreme, subzero weather in the eastern portions of Canada and the United States and the upper Great Lakes region. This before trains, planes, and automobiles. Really folks, liberals are dumbing down society in a tremendous way. How stupid can people get?
theeastisred
That would be Trump's interpretation, yes. But who would take this know-nothing liar's word on anything, ever?
clamenza
https://science.house.gov/news/press-releases/former-noaa-scientist-confirms-colleagues-manipulated-climate-records
Kinda funny like this?
Strangerland
Anyone who still thinks man-made climate change us still a myth is someone without the intelligence to fact check themselves.
Mr. Noidall
You guys are like cops who outwardly bemoan crime, without which you'd have nothing to do or bitch about. Every issue is now a proxy for your hatred of Trump.
"We’re so self-important. Everybody’s going to save something now. “Save the trees, save the bees, save the whales, save those snails.” And the greatest arrogance of all: save the planet. Save the planet, we don’t even know how to take care of ourselves yet.. these white, bourgeois liberals who think the only thing wrong... is that there aren’t enough bicycle paths... Besides, environmentalists don’t give a [hoot] about the planet.., The planet has been through a lot worse than us. Been through earthquakes, volcanoes, plate tectonics, continental drift, solar flares, sun spots, magnetic storms, the magnetic reversal of the poles … hundreds of thousands of years of bombardment by comets and asteroids and meteors, worldwide floods, tidal waves, worldwide fires, erosion, cosmic rays, recurring ice ages … And we think some plastic bags and some aluminum cans are going to make a difference? The planet isn’t going anywhere. WE are! We’re going away. Pack your [stuff], folks. We’re going away. And we won’t leave much of a trace, either. Maybe a little Styrofoam … The planet’ll be here and we’ll be long gone. Just another failed mutation. Just another closed-end biological mistake. An evolutionary cul-de-sac. The planet’ll shake us off like a bad case of fleas. The planet will be here for a long, long, LONG time after we’re gone, and it will heal itself, it will cleanse itself, ’cause that’s what it does. "
Laguna
Yes! - and thanks for supporting my point!
The senior scientist who reported improper handling of data, John Bates, later clarified there was “no data tampering, no data changing, nothing malicious.... It’s not trumped up data in any way shape or form.”
As I mentioned, there are no "friends" in the science world - there are colleagues who will jump on you immediately even for such an inconsequential event as rushing data.
Lesson learned: Pay attention to scientists, the vast majority of whom believe evidence strongly indicates the existence of anthropogenic climate change.
https://www.factcheck.org/2017/02/no-data-manipulation-at-noaa/
Strangerland
How dare you not see conspiracy theories, and fact-check against bias confirmation. How. Dare. You.
Laguna
I'd just like to note that the report you linked to below was written by Republican members of a congressional committee. No Democratic members were quoted, and the allegations included in the Republican congressional report were directly refuted by the very scientist to whom the allegations were attributed.
So, uh - yeah: Avoiding breathlessly parroting is generally wise. Stick with the science.
Strangerland
Hmm, and someone mentioned a shill....d
Tommy Jones
Stranger: Are you saying fishing isn't affected by climate change?
By climate change, I clearly mean there has been absolutely no shifts in the climate. Even the weather has been the exact same in the exact same areas for the past 40 years. Everyone knows this from their own experiences.
Blacklabel
Ok fine. So what is the current temperature of the earth, what should it be and at what temperature do we all burn up and die?
Tommy Jones
Let me help you with search terms for google:
Current global temperature
optimal global temperature
We'll die from lack of arable land, etc. far before we burn up. Love the reference to that Vin Diesel film.
Mr. Noidall
Sure, climate change might be man-made, but is man not an element and natural phenomenon of this earth? Are not then the activities of man also natural processes? Is man not an animal species of this earth? Why do humans consider every other species and their activities not to be a problem, but when man so much as places a toe in the forest, humans condemn such actions as going against nature? Where does this self-contradicting behavior come from? Our intelligence? But isn't our intelligence, or consciousness just relative? In school, I was taught that the sun revolves around the galaxy, not around the brain of humans.
bass4funk
The Earth has been here for a couple billion years, survived a few devastating meteor hits and other natural disasters and horrific changes. I’m sure next year this time we will be ok and survive this cold that liberals think is the Armageddon.
Tommy Jones
This may provide clues to this:
Strangerland
You gotta give Clemens’s credit - he has managed to drag the conversation around from his screw up being pointed out, to something entirely different.
Troll level: decent
Tommy Jones
How is this not offensive/vulgar/impolite to other users?
Strangerland
Oh it will get deleted eventually. Clammy is a drive-by troller. He fires out some trolling, then takes it to the extreme so all the points will be deleted. He does whine about it sometimes, but it seems that’s just a distraction.
Tommy Jones
I know Clammy's habits. My confusion comes from the fact that my initial post commenting on his post was zapped, but his remains, waiving its offensive flag all over.
Blacklabel
Have it your way but I’m surprised by this sudden idea that climate and weather are so different. Especially when any weather event except cold that might fit the narrative is blamed on what used to be called global warming.
Blacklabel
This is from the CNN article making fun of Trump for not knowing the diff between weather and climate.
Soooooo if there is a hurricane or wildfire or a flash flood or earthquake on a day why are these all blamed on climate (global warming) not weather?
Blacklabel
http://www.motherjones.com/environment/2014/02/climate-change-murder-rape/
“global warming”even causes non weather related happenings according to liberals.
Goodlucktoyou
As world president, he is right.
Strangerland
Ahh - must be the right-wing moderator on patrol right now.
Laguna
Good point, Mr. Noidall. The Gaian Bottleneck, or Great Filter, theory suggests a cause of our inability to find intelligent life in the universe may be because it snuffs itself out before it becomes clever enough to communicate interstellarly.
Cows are a major cause of greenhouse gas (methane), but cows are not intelligent enough to grasp this. Humans possess the intelligence to grasp the impact our existence exerts on our ecosystem; what isn't known is whether we'll get our act together promptly enough to deal with it, or whether we'll all perish together in our own filth (or by nuclear weapons). It is a salient question.
Ultimately, Homo sapien faces one of two fates: extinction at our own hand, or evolution (perhaps through technology even by our will) to something unrecognizable. I'd kinda prefer the latter. Either way, it is our choice.
Strangerland
You could educate yourself out of ignorance by spending a few days researching the actual data, and not only things that fit your confirmation bias... or you could just languish in ignorance.
Tommy Jones
You've also had experiences with that one, eh. It's quite blatant at times.
Blacklabel
Or I couid simply ask why all weather events( except cold) are blamed on climate change when they are simply weather.
Blacklabel
166 billion dollars spent by the US on climate change from 1993-2014. What did we get for this!?
Strangerland
Sure, easier to ask questions and languish in ignorance than to actually spend the time to find the answers to your questions.