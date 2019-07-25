Trump declares Mueller testimony a win for the White House

Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday in Washington.

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Believing a two-year shadow over the White House at last has been lifted, President Donald Trump seized on Robert Mueller's testimony before Congress on Wednesday as a clear-cut victory, mocking the former special counsel's findings and performance.

After claiming in advance that he might not watch the day's proceedings, Trump blasted "the phony cloud" created by the investigation and declared "there was no defense to this ridiculous hoax, this witch hunt."

"This has been a very bad thing for our country," Trump told reporters upon leaving the White House shortly after Mueller concluded his testimony. He declared that it was an "embarrassment and waste of time."

Trump tweeted and retweeted more than two dozen times during Mueller's testimony about his investigation into the president and the Trump campaign's ties to Russia. As it ended, Trump tweeted: "TRUTH IS A FORCE OF NATURE!"

And, like some of his most visible surrogates including his eldest son, Trump fixated on Mueller's performance, noting his lack of familiarity with some aspects of the investigation and accusing him of playing favorites.

"The performance was obviously not very good. He had a lot of problems," Trump said. "This was a devastating day for Democrats."

Even as the testimony was still underway, Republicans took a victory lap.

Rudy Giuliani, blasted Mueller's frequent stumbles and calls for questions to be repeated, tweeting that the former FBI director was "being destroyed on credibility, knowledge, competence and numerous 'ahs,' pauses and excuses like 'beyond my purview.'"

Mueller's nationally televised appearance on Capitol Hill was long anticipated as a potential inflection point for the presidency, one that could galvanize more House Democrats toward impeachment or help dispel the investigatory cloud that has shadowed the White House for more than two years. Ever mindful of the need to spin powerful televised images, Trump and his fellow Republicans unleashed a barrage of tweets and statements that continued a pattern of attacks in which Trump has made baseless claims about Mueller's probe and its findings.

Throughout his testimony, Mueller paused. He refused to speculate. He made constant references to his report — but wasn't sure of a number of things in it.

As members of the House Judiciary Committee strained to hear what he had to say, it became clear that the famously apolitical Mueller was not going to play their made-for-TV games.

Yet it was hardly the commanding performance many expected from Mueller, a former FBI director with a towering reputation in Washington. On numerous occasions, he asked that questions be repeated, and at one point he seemed to reach for the word "conspiracy" as he sought to answer whether his team found evidence of "collusion" between the Trump campaign and Russia. A Democrat helpfully filled in the blank.

At another time, when Democrat Steve Cohen cited the Trump quote, "I'm f-cked," from a specific page of Mueller's report and asked whether former Attorney General Jeff Sessions had been the source, the former special counsel demurred.

"I'm not certain," he quietly told the panel. The caffeinated crowd in the hearing room hushed.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler interjected, "Director, please speak into the microphone."

With another reminder and a break, Mueller later grew more resolute on other questions, at one point firmly criticizing Trump for praising WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign. But frequently during his testimony Wednesday the former special counsel, a pad of paper and binders of him and a former aide at his side, seemed to waver on details of his two-year investigation and the resulting report that launched questions about Trump's fitness for office.

At some points, he delivered terse, one-word answers. He repeatedly referred back to the wording in his report . And he at times appeared stilted and halting in his answers.

Throughout, Mueller's top aide in the investigation, Aaron Zebley, sat at the witness table just out of camera range, paying rapt attention to the questions and answers and paging through what appeared to be the Mueller report.

In the hearing's first hour, Nadler asked Mueller whether any senior White House officials refused a request to be interviewed by Mueller and his team.

Mueller first replied, "I don't believe so," but then added, "Well let me take that back. I would have to look at it but I am not certain that that was the case."

Mueller's probe generated more than 2,000 subpoenas and hundreds of warrants and witness interviews, creating a sweeping investigative record that could trip up any witness. And lawmakers are fond of asking complex, sometimes nonsensical questions during their five minutes of questioning. Certainly, Democrats had no trouble hearing Mueller say what would become their top takeaways, including his statement early on that his report did not "exonerate" Trump of obstruction.

All sides had reason to know generally what to expect. The committee's Democrats had telegraphed that they were going to focus on five examples of Trump's obstruction described in the report. And Mueller made clear that he intended to give no answers that went beyond what's in the report. He also had advised Democrats beforehand that he wasn't going to read from his report, according to a person involved with the negotiations who spoke about the confidential talks only on condition of anonymity. He stuck to that vow, denying Trump's harshest critics footage that could advance prospects for Trump's impeachment and the party's bid to unseat him in 2020.

"If it's in the report, I support it," he repeated throughout the day.

Some allies predicted that Mueller's performance would be used against Democrats.

"Director Mueller's stutters, stammerings, and unfamiliarity with portions of his written report will be spliced together and given the viral video treatment for partisan political advantage at the conclusion of today's hearings," tweeted James A. Gagliano, who served under Mueller at the FBI, when the hearing had been underway for two hours.

It was unclear how much of Mueller's understated performance was purposeful. Through at least one former aide, he had telegraphed his intent to stick to the report as blandly and factually as possible. And as the day wore on, he emphatically stuck to that strategy.

Mueller refused in no uncertain terms, for example, to comment on the so-called "Steele Dossier," a package of research from a former British spy that documented connections between Russia and the Trump campaign.

"I am not going to answer that question, sir," he told Rep Greg Steube, R-Fla. Pressed, Mueller added: "I am not going to speak any more to it...I am not going to answer that."

And when it came to Trump's favorite ways to characterize Mueller's investigation, the former special prosecutor was clear.

"It is not a witch hunt," he said.

Before Mueller even took his seat to testify, the president had tweeted nine times about the investigation, making clear that he had his mind focused squarely on the proceedings unfolding at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue.

"So Democrats and others can illegally fabricate a crime, try pinning it on a very innocent President, and when he fights back against this illegal and treasonous attack on our Country, they call It Obstruction?" Trump wrote in one early tweet. "Wrong! Why didn't Robert Mueller investigate the investigators?"

In fact, the Mueller report did not declare there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Nor did the special counsel's report exonerate Trump on the question of whether he obstructed justice.

Trump also revived a baseless charge that Mueller was "highly conflicted." Mueller, a longtime Republican, was cleared by the Justice Department's ethics experts to lead the Russia investigation.

Trump over the last week had been speculating with confidants about how the hearings would go. And while he expressed no worry that Mueller would reveal anything damaging, Trump was irritated that the former special counsel was being given the national stage, according to two Republicans close to the White House. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.

Wary of Americans being captivated by finally hearing Mueller speak at length, Trump seethed to one adviser that he was annoyed Democrats would be given a tool to ramp up their investigations — and that cable networks would have new footage of Mueller to play on loop.

Though the probe did not result in charges of criminal conspiracy or obstruction, there has been growing concern among those close to the president that Mueller's appearance could push undecided or reluctant Democrats toward impeachment.

The president had a light schedule Wednesday morning and afternoon during Mueller's testimony. He headed to West Virginia later in the day for a closed evening fundraiser.

