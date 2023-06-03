Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Thai police intercept one tonne of crystal meth, drugs, headed for export markets
FILE PHOTO: Seized crystal methamphetamine hidden inside tea bags are seen during a news conference at the Office of the Narcotics Control Board in Bangkok, Thailand, January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Napat Wesshasartar Photo: Reuters/STAFF
world

Asia synthetic drug trade expands, U.N. says

0 Comments
BANGKOK

Trafficking of synthetic drugs in East and Southeast Asia is surging, with new smuggling routes for methamphetamine emerging and ketamine production expanding, the United Nations said on Friday.

High volumes of methamphetamine continue to be produced in Shan State, Myanmar and trafficked from there through Thailand and Laos as well as new routes through central Myanmar, the U.N. Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in a report.

"Traffickers have continued to ship large volumes through Laos and northern Thailand," said Jeremy Douglas, UNODC Regional Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

"At the same time they have pushed significant supply through central Myanmar to the Andaman Sea where it seems few were looking," he said.

Overall, authorities in Asia have seized nearly 151 tons of methamphetamine in 2022, a decline from 171.5 tonnes in 2021 partly due to the new routes, according to the report.

Organized crime groups maintained a supply-driven market expansion strategy, pushing volumes and lowering cost of the drug.

Wholesale prices of crystal methamphetamine continues to decrease in East and Southeast Asia, with both Thailand and Laos record low wholesale prices of $1,000 per kg in the border provinces of Thailand, the report said.

Authorities in the region have also seized a record 27.4 tons of ketamine in 2022, an increase of 167 percent from a year earlier.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Revving Up: The Japanese Grand Prix Delivers Thrills and Spills

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Medicine And Kanji To Know When You’re Sick

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for May 29 – Jun. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Shoe Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Kyomise Shopping District

GaijinPot Travel

Lake Shinji

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Traditional Wedding”

Savvy Tokyo

Iya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Glorious Hydrangea-Viewing Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Best Book Cafes for Writers and Studying

GaijinPot Blog