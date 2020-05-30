Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
A pupil wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus holds his mother's hand through a fence as he arrives at the Ochi Elementary School in Gwangju, South Korea, Friday. Photo: Park Chul-hong/Yonhap via AP
world

S Korea reports another 39 coronvirus cases linked to warehouse

0 Comments
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea on Saturday reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus, most of them in the densely populated Seoul area where officials have linked scores of infections to warehouse workers.

Figures from South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought national totals to 11,441 confirmed cases and 269 deaths. At least 12 of the new cases were linked to international arrivals.

KCDC Director Jeong Eun-kyeong said Friday that at least 102 infections had been linked to workers at a massive warehouse operated by Coupang, a local e-commerce giant that has seen orders spike during the epidemic.

The company has been criticized for failing to implement proper preventive measures and enforce distance between employees, with the virus discovered on safety helmets, laptops, keyboards and other equipment they share.

Health workers have also found at least 266 infections linked to nightclubs and other entertainment venues in the Seoul metropolitan area, which saw huge crowds in early May as officials eased social distancing guidelines.

The resurgence in infections has alarmed officials as millions of children have been returning to school nationwide.

While shutting nightspots and public spaces to slow the spread of the virus, government officials have so far maintained the phased reopening of schools, expressing hope that the recent transmissions could be contained quickly.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Korean lies slowly catching up with them.

It's known for a while they had been fudging the figures, a gritty uncle the eyes of JT "expertise"

Cavalry in support assembling, soon to arrive.

Then deny, excuse and lastly legitimise.

Blame it all on Abe.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

7 Tips To Build A Consistent Reading Habit

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Help Small Businesses In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Fuji Closed for 2020 Climbing Season

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

The Death Of Terrace House Cast Member Hana Kimura and Japan’s Mental Health Struggles

GaijinPot Blog

Tokushima

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokushima

GaijinPot Travel

How You Can Support Local Businesses in Japan During COVID-19

GaijinPot Blog