Ask for COVID vaccine proof, face a $5,000 fine in Florida

Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools and government agencies that require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
Republican Gov Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that banned vaccine passports. The fines will start Sept 16 if people are asked to show proof of a vaccine.
"Promises made, promises kept," DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske said Wednesday.
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the state's only statewide elected Democrat and a candidate hoping to challenge DeSantis for governor next year, was critical of the fines.
“Governor DeSantis is retaliating against Floridians who are trying to protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19," Fried said in an emailed statement. “This not only goes against common sense — it’s also an insult to the free market principles that he claims to champion."
COVID-19 infections in Florida have skyrocketed over the summer as the state has been one of the hardest hit areas of the U.S. from the delta variant. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has reported more than 15,000 patients are currently hospitalized in Florida, up from about 1,800 in June.
divinda
Should be interesting to see what the cruise ships do that depart from Florida, which pretty much require either vaccine proof or negative test.
And how about airlines departing Miami going internationally, where vaccine proof is required to enter the country.
Seems like this will be at some point in the Supreme Court.
Burning Bush
Countries like Sweden and Denmark are also shunning the idea of checking vaccine passports at every single door.
In Russia, discrimination based on vaccine status or any other personal medical information has been banned.
P. Smith
Burning BushToday 07:16 am JST
How about in your home country?
divinda
According to Suga, vaccine passports are coming to Japan too.
Check this article (in English):
https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14426484
Suga also raised the prospect of vaccine passports as part of Japan's path back to normalcy.
“We will consider regaining our daily lives and social-economic activities, such as going to eating and drinking establishments, and events, and taking trips, by using vaccine passports actively,” he said.
P. Smith
Leave it to republicans to interfere in the free market to force their morals on everyone else via draconian rules.
ulysses
The only promise these idiots keep is to make is easier for the virus to spread.
Schools are closing because of infected children and staff, teachers have died , bus drivers are sick.
If these are the result of desantis’s promises, then he sure has a dark sense responsibility!
Burning Bush
Even free markets have rules, but they are simple.
Medical records are personal information, and are protected by law.
And not only that, discrimination is unacceptable.