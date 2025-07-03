 Japan Today
Interstellar Visitor
FILE - The Milky Way is seen over the Haleakala Observatory and the lights of Kahului, at right, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 at the summit of Haleakala National Park near Kula, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
world

Astronomers track object that may have originated outside the solar system

By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

Astronomers are monitoring an object headed our way that may have wandered over from another star system.

Scientists have discovered what might be only the third known interstellar object to pass through our solar system, the European Space Agency said Wednesday.

The harmless object is currently near Jupiter hundreds of millions of miles (kilometers) away and moving toward Mars, but it should get no closer to the sun than that, according to scientists.

It's too soon to know whether the object, designated for now as A11pl3Z, is a rocky asteroid or a icy comet, or how big and what shape it is. More observations are needed to confirm its origins. NASA said it is monitoring the situation.

Astrophysicist Josep Trigo-Rodriguez of the Institute of Space Sciences near Barcelona, Spain, believes it is an interstellar object based on its odd path and extreme speed cutting through the solar system. He estimates its size at roughly 25 miles (40 kilometers) across.

The first confirmed interstellar visitor was in 2017. It was dubbed Oumuamua, Hawaiian for scout, in honor of the observatory in Hawaii that discovered it. Classified at first as an asteroid, the elongated Oumuamua has since showed signs of being a comet.

The second object confirmed to have strayed from another star system into our own is 21/Borisov, discovered in 2019 and believed to be a comet.

