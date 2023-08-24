Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

At least 10 shot, 2 killed in California bar shooting

LOS ANGELES

At least 10 people were shot at a bar in California's Orange County, CBS Los Angeles reported on Wednesday citing sources.

Video from the crime scene showed at least two dead bodies, the report added.

The CBS report said the shooting took place at a bikers' bar in Trabuco Canyon and there was now a large law enforcement presence.

It cited KCAL News reporting from sources that the shooter had been shot by deputies but the person's condition was not known.

