world

At least 11 injured in shooting at pub in Toronto

TORONTO

At least 11 people were injured in a shooting at a pub in Toronto, and the suspect remained at large, CTV News reported on Friday.

No description was released of the suspect in the incident near the Canadian city's Scarborough Town Centre, the report said, citing the police.

Toronto paramedics told Canada's CP24 Media it was a “dynamic situation” and that the injuries ranged from minor to critical.

This must be a mistake, you haven’t been “Allowed” to own a firearm in Canada for some time.

