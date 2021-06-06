At least 138 killed in Burkina Faso attacks

Suspected jihadists have massacred at least 138 civilians in Burkina Faso's volatile north, in the deadliest attacks since Islamist violence erupted in the west African country in 2015, officials said Saturday.
President Roch Marc Christian Kabore denounced an attack near the borders with Mali and Niger, where jihadists linked to al-Qaida and Islamic State have been targeting civilians and soldiers.
"Several injured have succumbed to their wounds and new bodies have been discovered. The still provisional toll is 138 deaths," one local official said.
"The bodies were buried in mass graves," the official said, adding that "there are dozens of injured" after the overnight attack by armed assailants.
"We must remain united and solid against these obscurantist forces," Kabore said, condemning the massacre in the village of Solhan as "barbaric" and "despicable."
Declaring three days of national mourning, ending Monday night at 11:59 p.m., the government stated that "terrorists," a term for jihadists, killed civilians of all ages and set fire to homes and the main market.
A security source lamented "the heavy human toll, the worst recorded to date," while warning it could still increase.
The assailants struck around 2 a.m. against a position of the Volunteers for the Defense of the Motherland (VDP), an anti-jihadist civilian defense force which backs the national army, before attacking homes and carrying out "executions," a local source said.
Opposition leader Eddie Komboigo demanded that "the massacre of our people, we never tire of repeating, must stop unconditionally. Every measure must be taken to protect the Burkinabe" people.
The VDP was set up in December 2019 to help Burkina's poorly-equipped military fight jihadists but it has suffered more than 200 fatalities, according to an AFP tally.
The volunteers are given two weeks' military training before working alongside the security forces, typically carrying out surveillance, information-gathering or escort duties.
The government said that "the defense and security forces are at work to neutralise these terrorists and restore calm to populated areas."
A security forces official said that men were deployed to secure populated areas and to remove and bury bodies.
Solhan, a small community around 15 kilometres from Sebba, the main city in Yagha province, has suffered numerous attacks in recent years.
On May 14, Defense Minister Cheriff Sy and military top brass visited Sebba to assure people that life had returned to normal, following a number of military operations.
The massive attack by suspected jihadists came hours after another attack Friday evening on Tadaryat village in the same region in which 14 people were killed, including an armed volunteer who had come to help them.
Since 2015 Burkina Faso has struggled to fight back against increasingly frequent and deadly jihadist attacks from groups including the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM) and the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS).
The attacks first started in the north near the Mali border, but have since spread to other regions, particularly in the east.
Around 1,400 people have died and more than a million have fled their homes.© 2021 AFP
Commodore Perry
More violence by Islamic terrorists and militants.
towingtheline
The teaching of religion 'especially the Islamic version' are not compatible with a modern civilized society. If you think I am being insensitive or wrong, I suggest you read the koran and some of its outdated and barbaric views and teachings.
Now, I know that 99.9% of muslims are kind and compassionate people and they 'ignore' the obvious outdated and cruel contents of their teachings. The trouble is, the 0.01% fanatics take all the teachings as being fact, which is terrifying. Ask them what they think of non-believers. Also ask them what the punishment is in their book for non-believers or those who decide to leave Islam. If you don't know what they're taught, you in for a surprise.
Commodore Perry
towingthelineToday 09:59 am JST
Absolutely.
nandakandamanda
A good and very fair post, towingtheline.
I was sad to see that a single brave volunteer was killed trying to help. Quote: "The massive attack by suspected jihadists came hours after another attack Friday evening on Tadaryat village in the same region in which 14 people were killed, including an armed volunteer who had come to help them."
Mr Kipling
Where do the militants get there support and funding? Who funds the Mosque building? The radical Imams? Which charities either directly of indirectly fund the weapons?
This is the 64 million dollar question that every single government in the world knows the answer to but does nothing.
nandakandamanda
Mr Kipling, and the answer is...? (They are Sunnis, so it's not Iran.)
Desert Tortoise
A great example of "the obvious outdated and cruel contents of their teachings" is the Old Testament. A bloodier book has not been written. Surround a city and kill everyone inside? That was what god supposedly told the Israelites if one is to believe it. Sorry but every religion is outdated and cruel. That people kill over centuries old religious fairy tales is disgusting.
Desert Tortoise
I want to know where the Daesh pukes get all those new Toyota trucks when the defense forces are limping along on decades old models.
Mr Kipling
No, its not Iran. But they do have a lot of oil, no democracy and terrible human rights.
Commodore Perry
Desert TortoiseToday 02:19 pm JST
Daesh, which even the left-leaning UN designates as a terrorist group, is another Islamic jihadist faction causing terror, like its brethren Hamas, that watches its people live in squalor on lands it tries to steal from Israelis citizens, forcing Israel to defend itself against people who took their homes and land because they had the wrong religion and so Israelis must fight to the death to protect what is rightfully theirs as given to them by the UN.
In Burkina Faso, Iraq, Syria, and the PT, the terrorist regimes thrive with support from the obvious suspects.
Commodore Perry
Desert TortoiseJune 6 02:18 pm JST
Pure anti-semitism. This post belongs to Nazi-era propaganda.
Comparing modern day terrorist groups, including one that just killed 138 civilians operating under a form of Islamic fundamentalism that even Islamists believe is implicit of violence with an ancient religious text description of possible historical events, which are not the foundation of modern day Jewish ideology is pure filth and hatred.
Desert Tortoise
Where in my post did I say anything about Judaism? Nowhere. The Torah is only the first five of the old testaments 45 books, My critique was of Christianity. To quote John Adams:
"But how has it happened that millions of fables, tales, legends, have been blended with both Jewish and Christian revelation that have made them the most bloody religion that ever existed"
I had to read the writings of Adams, James Madison and Thomas Payne to understand put voice to my own reservations about that religion. They clarified for me what I already knew in my heart and am frankly amazed to see that people in their time, the Age of Reason, were so vocal in their criticisms of religion. But then the US was founded on a rejection of all things European and that include Europe's state sponsored religion.
Commodore Perry
Desert TortoiseToday 07:09 am JST
An article about Islamic violence and then you want to write about ancient "Israelites" surrounding a city and killing everyone inside?
Desert TortoiseJune 6 02:18 pm JST