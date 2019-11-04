Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Deadly crashes are relatively common in Nepal because of poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving -- here, passengers are seen waiting to board buses in Kathmandu in 2015 Photo: AFP/File
world

At least 17 dead in Nepal bus accident

0 Comments
By PRAKASH SINGH
KATHMANDU

At least 17 people, including seven children, died when a crowded bus swerved off the road and plunged into a river in central Nepal on Sunday, officials said.

The bus skidded off the road in Sindhupalchowk district, northwest of the capital Kathmandu, and plunged 50 meters down into the Sunkosi River.

"So far, 17 people have been confirmed dead and another 50 are injured," district official Goma Devi Chemjong told AFP, adding that 48 others, including the driver, were injured and undergoing treatment.

Local rafters assisted the police and the army to scour the river and rescue any survivors, but some passengers are still feared missing.

"The number of missing is unknown as the bus had no record of the total number of passengers," Chemjong said

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the crash.

Deadly crashes are relatively common in the impoverished Himalayan nation because of poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

Last month, 11 people died and more than 100 were injured when another bus plunged into a river.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Education

Summerhill International School’s Info Session 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Shin-Okubo: Tokyo’s Very Own Little Korea

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Art & Culture

Culture Day: A Quest For Japanese Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #53: Mundane Halloween Costume Event Has Twitter Giggling

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

Nintendo Tokyo: First Japan Store Set to Open in Shibuya on November 22, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Strange Story of Tokyo Narita Airport’s Haunted Hotel

GaijinPot Blog