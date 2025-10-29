 Japan Today
Police officers escort suspects arrested in Rio's favelas
world

At least 64 killed in Rio drug raids

By Mauro PIMENTEL
RIO DE JANEIRO

Bodies piled up in poor neighborhoods of Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday as police launched their biggest ever raids on the city's drug traffickers, leaving at least 64 dead in war-like scenes.

As many as 2,500 heavily-armed officers, backed by armored vehicles, helicopters and drones took part in the operation targeting Brazil's main drug-trafficking gang in two poor neighborhoods, or favelas, in northern Rio.

Gunfire rang out in the area near Rio's international airport, and smoke billowed from several fires on Tuesday afternoon, several hours after the raids started.

Residents scrambled for cover and shops closed their doors amid police claims that the gangs were using drones to fight back.

State Governor Claudio Castro described the operation in the Complexo da Penha and Complexo do Alemao favelas as the largest in the state's history.

The central government said the raids aimed to stop a gang called Comando Vermelho (Red Command) from expanding.

Castro reported a death toll of 60 suspected gang members.

A source from his administration told AFP that four police officers were also killed.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the operation was still going on.

AFP saw police in the Vila Cruzeiro neighborhood of Penha district guarding about 20 young people huddled together and sitting on the sidewalk, heads bowed, barefoot, and shirtless.

"This is the first time we've seen drones (from criminals) dropping bombs in the community," said a Penha resident, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Everyone is terrified because there's so much gunfire," she added.

Raids in the favelas are common but this was the deadliest one yet. Until now the highest death toll came in a raid in 2021 that left 28 people dead.

The operation ground traffic on many of the seaside city's main streets to a halt.

"We're left without buses, without anything, in this chaos and not knowing what to do," said Regina Pinheiro, a 70-year-old retiree, who was trying to return home.

Police also seized at least 42 rifles Tuesday along with a large quantity of drugs, Castro said. At least 81 people were arrested.

The police mobilized two helicopters, 32 armored vehicles, and 12 demolition vehicles used to destroy barricades erected by drug traffickers to prevent police from entering the narrow streets of the favelas.

Major police operations are frequent in Rio, Brazil's main tourist destination, particularly in the favelas, poor and densely populated neighborhoods often ruled by criminal gangs.

Castro posted a video on X of what he described as a gang-controlled drone launching a projectile from the cloudy sky.

"This is how the Rio police are treated by criminals: with bombs dropped by drones. This is the scale of the challenge we face. This is not ordinary crime, but narcoterrorism," he said.

Congressman Henrique Vieira, an evangelical pastor, roundly condemned the police operation.

The state government "treats the favela as enemy territory, with a license to shoot and kill," he wrote on X.

Last year, approximately 700 people died during police operations in Rio, almost two a day.

In 2020, Brazil's Supreme Court imposed restrictions on counter-drug operations in the favelas, such as limiting the use of helicopters and operations in areas near schools or health centers.

However, the same court lifted those restrictions this year.

Experts and human rights organizations have criticized these types of operations by the security forces, deeming them ineffective against criminal organizations.

The Human Rights Commission of the Rio State Legislative Assembly will demand "explanations of the circumstances of the action, which has once again transformed Rio's favelas into a theater of war and barbarism," Congresswoman Dani Monteiro, president of the commission, told AFP.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

