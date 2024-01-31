Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
world

At least 19 dead, 18 injured after bus collides with truck in northern Mexico

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY

A collision between a passenger bus and a freight truck on a highway in northern Mexico Tuesday left at least 19 people dead and 18 injured, local authorities said.

The accident occurred on a highway in the Pacific coast state of Sinaloa. Roy Navarrete, the director of the state civil defense office, said the crash occurred in the township of Elota, near the port city of Mazatlan.

The injured were being treated at local hospitals and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

There were 37 people aboard the bus. Photos of the scene showed both vehicles had been reduced to burnt-out metal frames.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Decora

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Akan

GaijinPot Travel

Authentic Japanese Cooking Classes in Shikoku

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Tokyo Joypolis

GaijinPot Travel

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japanese Folklore in Studio Ghibli Animation

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Kirishima Onsen

GaijinPot Travel