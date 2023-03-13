Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Congo Rebel Attacks
Red Cross volunteers carry the body of a civilian, who was killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo North Kivu province village of Mukondi, Thursday March 9, 2023. At least 36 were killed when the Allied Democratic Forces, a group with links to the Islamic State group, attacked the village and burned residents' huts. (AP Photo/Socrate Mumbere)
world

At least 19 killed in Congo by suspected extremists

0 Comments
By JEAN-YVES KAMALE
KINSHASA, Congo

Rebels in eastern Congo killed at least 19 people and set fire to a health center and houses, authorities reported Sunday.

Gunmen suspected of being part of the Allied Democratic Forces, a militia with links to the Islamic State group, attacked civilians in Kirindera town, Carly Nzanzu, the former governor of North Kivu province, said in an interview with state media.

ADF attacks have killed dozens of people in several North Kivu villages in recent days. Congo’s authorities say people were slaughtered with guns, knives and machetes.

Aamaq, a news agency linked to the Islamic State group, posted a statement Saturday in which IS claimed responsibility for killing more than 35 “Christians” and wounding dozens in eastern Congo last week.

Conflict has simmered for decades in eastern Congo, where more than 120 armed groups fight for power, influence and resources, and some to protect their communities. The ADF has been largely active in North Kivu province but recently extended its operations into neighboring Ituri province.

Efforts to stem the violence against have yielded little. A nearly year-long joint operation by Uganda and Congo’s armies did not defeat or substantially weaken the Allied Democratic Forces, a panel of U.N. experts concluded in a December report.

The U.N. and human rights groups have accused the ADF rebels of maiming, raping and abducting civilians, including children. Earlier this month, the United States offered a reward of up to $5 million for information that could lead to the capture of the group’s leader, Seka Musa Baluku.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Help us make banking in Japan easier for you!

Take our survey and share your experience with Japanese banks in less than 10 minutes!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Buying Randoseru: Japanese Elementary School Bag Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About Being Paid to Leave Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Last Minute Date Spot Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: An Anthology of Contemporary Art

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s Scared Of Yokai: 5 Weird Creatures From Japanese Folklore

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Historic District

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

5 Ramen Restaurants to Try in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog