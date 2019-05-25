Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Some students who tried to jump from the burning building were among at least 19 who died Photo: AFP
world

At least 19 students die in India fire

1 Comment
AHMEDABAD, India

At least 19 students -- most of them female -- died Friday in a fire at an Indian building housing a college, officials said, as images showed people jumping to escape the blaze.

"The students lost their life both because of the fire and jumping out of the building," Deepak Sapthaley, a fire official in the western city of Surat, told AFP.

Images showed blazing orange flames and black smoke billowing out of the building.

Sapthaley added that when the blaze began 50 or 60 people were inside the coaching institute on the top floor of the building, which is several storeys high.

The cause was not yet known.

"The toll has jumped to 19 and includes 16 females. Sixteen persons died because of burns and three others from injuries after they jumped," Jayesh M Patel, medical officer at Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research, told AFP.

Officials had initially given a toll of at least 15 dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who comes from Gujarat state where the fire broke out, said on Twitter: "Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat.

"My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected."

Local officials said that the fire spread quickly because of the material used in the roof.

It started Friday afternoon when classes were packed, mostly with teenagers.

Local media reports said the toll could still rise further as many students were undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Tragic. My condolences.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to from Overseas – Week 21, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

Ink and Onsen: How to Enjoy Hot Springs If You Have Tattoos

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Shrines & Temples

Katsuo-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Shibuya to Ban Public Drinking for Halloween 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Divorce with Kids in Japan: The Stress of No Joint Child Custody

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How To Break Up With Your Partner In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN