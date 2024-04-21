 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

At least 20 dead after a ferry sinks in Central African Republic

0 Comments
By JEAN FERNAND KOENA
BANGUI, Central African Republic

At least 20 people have drowned in Central African Republic after a ferry sank while carrying passengers on a river, witnesses said Saturday.

The wooden ferry was carrying more than 300 people to a funeral over the Mpoko River in the capital, Bangui, on Friday when it started to collapse, witnesses told The Associated Press on Saturday. Local boat pilots and fishermen were the first to react and rescued victims and collected bodies from the river before the emergency services arrived.

One fisherman who involved in the rescue, Adrien Mossamo, said that at least 20 bodies were found while waiting for the military to arrive.

“It’s a horrible day,” he said.

The death toll is rising as the military takes over the search, officials at Bangui University Hospital Center said. The exact number of deaths is currently unknown and the government didn't comment.

Civil society groups and local political parties sent their condolences in social media posts and called for an inquest into the sinking.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

More Scary Japanese Urban Legends

GaijinPot Blog

Aburayama

GaijinPot Travel

Kyusho Park (Tottori Castle Ruins)

GaijinPot Travel

Trending In Tokyo: TikTok Made Me Go

Savvy Tokyo

Kannabe Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Italian Jewelry Brand FOPE Opens a Flagship Store in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 15 – 21, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kawagoe

GaijinPot Blog

Kanazawa Castle

GaijinPot Travel

What’s It Like Living in East Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Azalea Gardens In and Around Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Utsubuki Park

GaijinPot Travel