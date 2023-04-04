Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

At least 20 people killed in a landslide in Congo

0 Comments
By JUSTIN KABUMBA and JEAN-YVES KAMALE
GOMA, Congo

At least 20 people were killed in a landslide in eastern Congo, the government said on Monday.

The landslide occurred in Bolowa village in Masisi territory on Sunday, Lt. Col. Guillaume Ndjike Kaiko announced in a statement.

“As a result of this unfortunate incident, twenty people among our compatriots lost their lives and others are still missing and being searched for,” he said.

About 25 mothers with their children were doing laundry in a stream at the foot of a mountain when the landslide happened, burying some of them, Alphonse Mushesha Mihingano, a local administrator told The Associated Press.

Eastern Congo's been wracked by violence linked to more than 120 armed groups fighting for power, land and natural resources, while some fight to protect their communities. Landslides in this town don't happen often, however they sometimes occur in other parts of the area.

Last September about 100 people died in Bihambwe village in Masisi territory from a landslide.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

How to Experience a Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony

GaijinPot Blog

Tsuwano

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Get Artsy: 5 Tokyo Activities That Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet: April Mingle and Free Drinks

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Books to Learn about Japanese Mythology

GaijinPot Blog

The Many Words for Holiday in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Styled with Denim This Spring 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Podcast

5 Podcasts to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Is He Lying?”

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Otome Toge Saint Mary’s Chapel

GaijinPot Travel