At least 21 Iraqis killed, 19 injured in bus crash

At least 21 Iraqis were killed and 19 ‌others injured when a passenger bus crashed and caught fire near the ‌southern city of Nassiriya on ⁠Sunday, police and ⁠health officials ⁠said.

The accident occurred after the ‌driver lost control of the bus ⁠on ⁠a highway near Nassiriya, causing the vehicle to overturn and burst into flames, the officials ⁠said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali ⁠al-Zaidi ordered an investigation ‌into the causes of the crash and directed authorities to submit a report on the ‌circumstances surrounding the accident, his office said.

Police and medical officials said 21 people were confirmed dead at the scene and in hospital, while 19 others ​were wounded.

Most of the injured were in critical condition ‌and suffering from severe burns, health officials said.

The cause of the crash was under ‌investigation, police said.

Road accidents ⁠are common in ⁠Iraq, where speeding, ​poor road conditions and ⁠inadequate enforcement ‌of traffic regulations contribute ​to a high number of fatalities each year.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.