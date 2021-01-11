Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

At least 23 dead in clash between gangs and police in Venezuelan capital

0 Comments
CARACAS

At least 23 people died over the weekend in a clash between police and gangs in Venezuela's capital Caracas, according to news reports and human rights activists, as the government faces international scrutiny for killings by security forces.

The bloodshed began on Friday afternoon with an operation by two police units - the Special Action Forces, known as FAES, and the Special Tactical Operations Units, known as UOTE - in the gang-ridden neighborhood of La Vega. It continued into Saturday, activist Marino Alvarado wrote on Twitter.

"It is, as far as I recall, the 'citizen security' operation with the largest quantity of victims," said Alvarado, who is affiliated with the PROVEA rights group.

There did not appear to be any police deaths from the confrontations, according to Alvarado, other activists and a report in Ultimas Noticias, a newspaper seen as close to the ruling socialist party.

A United Nations fact-finding mission, which found that President Nicolas Maduro's government had committed systematic human rights violations amounting to crimes against humanity, last year called for FAES to be disbanded due to its role in extrajudicial killings.

Neither Venezuela's information ministry nor the chief prosecutor's office immediately replied to requests for comment on Sunday. The government has said the U.N. fact-finding mission's report was "plagued with falsehoods."

Venezuela is among the world's most violent countries, with a murder rate of some 45.6 per 100,000 residents in 2020, according to the nonprofit Venezuelan Observatory of Violence.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Morioka

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #112: Have a Happy Year Of The Ox!

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For January 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Your Winter Guide To Hand Care

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Books To Kickstart 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #113: Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Stop Job Hunting Discrimination With #ShukatsuSexism

Savvy Tokyo

Iwate

GaijinPot Travel