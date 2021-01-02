Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

At least 25 killed by rebels in eastern Congo; some beheaded

0 Comments
By JEAN-YVES KAMALE
KINSHASA, Congo

At least 25 people were killed in an attack on New Year’s Eve by rebels in Congo’s eastern Beni territory, local officials said Friday.

Farmers had gone to the fields in the village of Tingwe when they were attacked by Allied Democratic Forces rebels, according to the representative of the governor in the region, Sabiti Njiamoja.

Some of the bodies were found by rescue teams in the bushes on Friday, he said.

“We are in mourning,” Njiamoja said.

Local civil society representative Bravo Muhindo confirmed more than 25 dead and said many had been beheaded.

Other people were kidnapped, Muhindo said.

Residents in Beni and surrounding villages have been calling for increased security as the ADF rebels stage attacks in the region.

The ADF originated in neighboring Uganda and has long been a threat in eastern Congo. The Islamic State group has claimed some attacks carried out by ADF rebels, but the exact relationship between the groups is not clear.

A Congolese military campaign was launched against the rebels last year and fighters have since dispersed and fled into various parts of eastern Congo, where dozens of armed groups fight over control of the mineral-rich land.

Rebels have responded to the military offensive with increased attacks, killing more than 800 people last year.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Raising A Child In Japan: The Three-Year Health Check

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #111: Goodbye 2020, Hello 2021!

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

5 Japanese Books To Kickstart 2021

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Grand Tour of the Mitsuboshi Kaidou, Japan’s ‘Three-Star Road’

GaijinPot Blog

Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 28, 2020-Jan 3, 2021

Savvy Tokyo