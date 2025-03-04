 Japan Today
Bus crash in Bolivia leaves at least 15 dead
First responders work at the site and a destroyed bus is seen after rolling down a ravine following its crash with a vehicle along a highway in Lenas, Potosi, southern Bolivia, March 3, 2025, in this handout image obtained from social media. Bolivia's Attorney General/Handout via REUTERS Image: Reuters/Bolivia's Attorney General
At least 31 die after truck rams into bus in Bolivia

LA PAZ

A truck traveling on a highway in southern Bolivia collided with a bus early on Monday morning, forcing the bus off the road and killing at least 31 people, police said.

Speaking to reporters, police spokesperson Limbert Choque confirmed the death toll, which he said included both men and women, as ambulances and emergency vehicles arrived at the scene of the accident. Another 22 people suffered injuries.

Police said the bus rolled some 500 meters down a ravine after the collision, which took place on the highway between Oruro, in the Bolivian Altiplano, and the highland mining city of Potosi.

The driver of the truck has been arrested, police added, while the cause of the accident is under investigation.

The crash comes just days after more than three dozen people were killed in the same region after two buses collided.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

