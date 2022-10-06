Newsletter Signup Register / Login
At least 31 killed in childcare center shooting in Thailand

BANGKOK

Police in Thailand said at least 31 people were killed Thursday in a shooting at a childcare center in the northwest of the country.

Police Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong said the gunman opened fire early in the afternoon in the center in the town of Nongbua Lamphu.

He said 31 people were killed but had no more details. Following the shooting the assailant took his own life.

A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said 26 deaths have been confirmed so far — 23 children, two teachers and one police officer.

Further details were not immediately available.

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

