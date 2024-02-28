Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

At least 31 killed in Mali bus accident

0 Comments
BAMAKO

At least 31 people were killed in Mali on Tuesday when a bus plunged off a bridge over a river near the western town of Kenieba, the transport ministry said.

The bus had been en route to Burkina Faso when the accident occurred at around 5 p.m., it said, adding Malians and citizens of elsewhere in the West African subregion were among the victims.

"The probable cause was the driver's failure to control the vehicle," it said.

Road accidents are more frequent in West Africa, where public transport is often overloaded and poorly regulated.

Africa accounts for about one quarter of the world's traffic deaths even though the continent has barely 2% of the world’s vehicle fleet, U.N. data showed in 2023.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

When Your Pet Dies In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Podcast

The GaijinPot Cast: Switching From English Teaching to IT

GaijinPot Blog

10 Beautiful Gardens in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Laser Hair Removal in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

How to Visit Onsen With Tattoos in Japan for 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Iwamoto-ji

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

New Reoma World

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 26 – Mar. 3, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Learn Japanese to Get a Better Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How Buy Baseball Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fukuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel