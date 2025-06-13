 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

At least 32 dead, dozens missing after boats capsize in Congo's Lake Tumba

0 Comments
KINSHASA

At least 32 people were killed and dozens remain missing in Democratic Republic of Congo's Equateur Province after two boats carrying more than 100 passengers capsized in Lake Tumba, local authorities told Reuters on Thursday.

The boats departed Bikoro port on the eastern shores of the lake on Wednesday afternoon despite "clear overloading and unstable weather conditions," according to a statement from a provincial civil society group, the Provincial Coordination of the Panel of Civil Society Experts of Equateur.

"Witnesses reported that the overcrowding was so severe that passengers were being turned away from the canoes," said Akula Dieu, a member of the civil society group.

Reuters could not confirm the weather conditions or details about possible overloading.

A state official, Bikoro Lake Commissioner Gabriel Ifulu Bongolomba, told Reuters that a family had requisitioned two boats to transport people for a funeral from an unauthorised embarkation point.

Heavy waves caused by the rains struck the vessels, causing them to capsize, he said. Rescue efforts were ongoing, he added, but said responders faced challenges due to a lack of essential equipment, including life jackets and boats.

"We're forced to requisition private boats for this type of operation, but sometimes we don't even have enough fuel to carry out our work properly," Bongolomba said.

Deadly boat accidents are common in Congolese waters, where vessels are frequently overloaded, posing significant safety risks.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Summer Wagashi: 5 Cool & Fresh Traditional Japanese Sweets

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: Tasty Ways To Combat Summer Fatigue in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

How to Study in Japan: A Step-by-Step Guide to Getting a Student Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mama-tomo: 5 Places To Make Mom Friends in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Are Traffic Lights in Japan Confusing?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Kadokawa Culture Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Otaru Art Base

GaijinPot Travel

10 Destinations For Rainy Season in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Is June the Worst Month in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Ear Acupressure Jewelry: Japan’s Latest Wellness-Beauty Trend

Savvy Tokyo