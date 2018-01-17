Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

At least 33 human skulls found in western Mexico, official says

5 Comments
MEXICO CITY

Police have discovered at least 33 human skulls buried in western Mexico, authorities said on Tuesday, the latest grisly find in a region that has suffered from increasing violence between warring drug cartels.

"So far 33 skulls have been found. All discovered in the same area," said a government official in the Pacific state of Nayarit, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was not yet clear who the skulls belonged to or why they were buried in three shallow graves, the official said.

Investigations have been underway at the site in southern Nayarit since Saturday and further discoveries of human remains are possible, he said.

Nayarit has been one of the states hit hardest by an increase in gang-related killings, which helped push murders to a record high in Mexico in 2017.

Much of the killing stems from a power struggle between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, a gang based in neighboring Jalisco state, and their rivals in the Sinaloa Cartel of captured kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

U.S. authorities arrested Nayarit's attorney general in San Diego last year on drug trafficking charges.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

5 Comments
Login to comment

WOW that's what happens when you have lawless country

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Wow that’s what happens when you behead at least 33 people and bury them.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Wow, that's what happens when your country is located next to the world's biggest market for drugs.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Wow - "at least."

Narcinos are seldom missed.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wow! Scary! Seems like a nice place to visit.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Hagi

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Nature

Bijin Bayashi Forest

GaijinPot Travel

A Guide To the Best ‘Lost in Translation’ Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Buy 3 get 1 free!

BARKT

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Health & Beauty

3 Common Japanese Health Practices (That Aren’t Hard To Follow)

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sawara: A Step Back In Time To An Elegant Old Edo

Savvy Tokyo