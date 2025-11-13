 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

At least 37 dead after passenger bus falls into ravine in Peru

0 Comments
By Associated Press
LIMA, Peru

A passenger bus fell into a deep ravine early Wednesday after crashing with another vehicle in southern Peru, killing at least 37 people and injuring 13 more, authorities said.

The health manager of the Arequipa region, Walther Oporto, said to local radio RPP that the bus hit a pickup truck and it went off a road on a curve, falling more than 200 meters to the banks of the Ocoña river.

The bus had departed from the city of Chala, a mining area also in southern Peru, and was heading to the city of Arequipa.

Fatal bus accidents are not uncommon in Peru. The cause of Wednesday's accident was not clear, but authorities have said in the past that reckless driving and excessive speed are behind many of these events.

In August, a bus overturned on a highway and 10 people died. In July, another bus traveling from Lima to Peru’s Amazon region also overturned, leaving at least 18 people dead and 48 injured.

In January at least six people died and 32 were injured when a bus fell into a river.

In 2024 there were approximately 3,173 deaths as a result of traffic accidents in the South American country, according to official data from the Death Information System.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

Thanksgiving in Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 11 – 17)

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Luggage Storage in Japan: How to Explore Without Dragging Your Suitcase Everywhere

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Double Cleansing: The Best Japanese Oil & Water Cleansers For Every Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sotsukon: The Japanese Phenomenon Of Graduating From Marriage Without Divorce

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Get To Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 11 – 17) 

GaijinPot Blog

ROYCE’ Cacao&Chocolate Town 

GaijinPot Travel

Applying for a MEXT Scholarship in Japan

GaijinPot Blog