Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

At least 39 migrants dead in bus crash in Panama

0 Comments
PANAMA CITY

At least 39 migrants were killed and about 20 were injured early Wednesday when the bus they were riding in western Panama tumbled off a cliff, authorities said.

Officials did not immediately report nationalities, but the migrants had crossed the treacherous Darien Gap from Colombia.

The Panamanian government typically moves migrants who have crossed the Darien to a camp near the Costa Rica border on the other side of Panama. The migrants pay for the bus tickets, but the buses are only for migrants. There are usually two drivers, as well as personnel from the National Immigration Service.

Samira Gozaine, director of Panama’s National Immigration Service, said it appeared the bus driver had passed the entrance to a shelter in Gualaca and when he tried to turn around to get back on the highway, the bus collided with another bus and went off the cliff.

Images from the scene showed a broken guardrail on a curve in a forested area just a couple hundred yards beyond the shelter. The bus was carrying 66 migrants to the Los Planes shelter.

Ambulances carried the injured to the nearest hospital in David.

“This news is regrettable for Panama and for the region,” President Laurentino Cortizo said via Twitter.

It was the worst accident involving migrants in Panama in at least a decade. The flow of migrants through Panama surged in recent years as more risked the dangerous crossing as they tried to make their way north to the United States.

Last year, nearly 250,000 migrants crossed the Darien jungle – the majority Venezuelans – a record number that nearly doubled the total from the previous year. In January, more than 24,000 migrants crossed Darien, mostly Haitians and Ecuadoreans, according to Panamanian authorities.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

An Introduction to Japanese Herbs

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Retrospectives

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Valentines 2023”

Savvy Tokyo

Gessho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Ghosted: Non-confrontational Dating Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Acting in Japan: Where to Start

GaijinPot Blog

New Positions for February: Are The Best Teaching Jobs Outside of Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Shrines in Japan to Grant Your Wishes

GaijinPot Blog

Fun Ways to Introduce Your Little One to Hiragana

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog