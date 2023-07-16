Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Authorities search for man suspected of killing 4 people in Georgia

HAMPTON, Ga.

Authorities on Saturday were searching for a man suspected of gunning down three men and a woman in Georgia.

Andre Longmore, a 40-year-old from Hampton, Georgia, is believed to be armed and dangerous, Hampton Police Chief James Turner said during a news conference.

Authorities said the shootings happened late Saturday morning at a subdivision in Hampton, a city of about 8,500 people about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

Turner said detectives are investigating at least four crime scenes that are in close proximity to one another. He declined to discuss a possible motive.

Authorities didn't release the victims' names, saying they were trying to notify their families.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said his office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Longmore's arrest and prosecution.

He also addressed Longmore directly, saying: “Wherever you are, we will hunt you down in whatever hole you may be hiding in and bring you into custody. Period.”

Several local law enforcement agencies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the manhunt and investigation.

The shootings marked the 31st mass killing of 2023, taking the lives of at least 153 people this year, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in a partnership with Northeastern University.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

