 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mexico Violence
A framed image of Ximena Guzmán, the personal secretary to Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada who was murdered a day earlier, adorns an altar during a wake at a funeral home in Mexico City, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
world

At least 4 people involved in killing of Mexico City mayor's senior aides, police say

0 Comments
By Associated Press
MEXICO CITY

At least four people were involved in the killing of the personal secretary and a close adviser of Mexico City ’s Mayor Clara Brugada, the capital’s police chief said Wednesday, as more details emerged of the worst attack against public officials in the capital in recent years.

Pablo Vázquez Camacho said investigators had identified and found a motorcycle and two other vehicles used in the escape of the gunman who killed the two officials Tuesday morning as they travelled in a vehicle along a busy thoroughfare.

Brugada's personal secretary, Ximena Guzmán, and an adviser, José Muñoz, were shot dead in Guzmán’s car, authorities said.

Mexico City chief prosecutor Bertha Alcalde Luján said the gunman had fled on a motorcycle that was hidden nearby and then changed vehicles twice as he and others fled into neighboring Mexico State.

Clothes were recovered in the vehicles and were being analyzed, but investigators could not yet offer a possible motive, the prosecutor said.

She said Guzmán was shot eight times and Muñoz four times.

The attack, which happened at around 7 a.m., left four bullet holes clustered on the driver’s side of the windshield. One body lay on the pavement.

President Claudia Sheinbaum, who is an ally of Brugada and a former mayor of Mexico City before winning the presidency last year, had declined to speculate on the possible involvement of organized crime during her press briefing earlier Wednesday.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Talk About Religion in Japan: Vocabulary and Real-Life Examples

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Sanja Matsuri (Sanja Festival)

GaijinPot Travel

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

What to Do After Losing Your Job in Japan: 10 Steps to Move Forward

GaijinPot Blog

Kanten: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

Can My Company Cut My Salary in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Tokyo Love Hotel Recommendations: To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo