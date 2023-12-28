Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

At least 40 more people die in floods and landslides in Congo

0 Comments
BUKAVU, Democratic Republic Of Congo

At least 40 more people have died in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local authorities said, after heavy downpours overnight on Tuesday unleashed floods and landslides that left residents digging through the mud to find bodies.

In the city of Bukavu, onlookers gathered to watch on Wednesday as a group of men hauled a car out of the mud to recover a woman's body from underneath, a Reuters witness said.

At least 20 people died in Bukavu and at least 20 more were killed in the village of Burinyi, 50 kms from Bukavu, according to officials in the two places.

Bukavu resident Yvonne Mukupi, who was able to stay clear of the deluge, said her neighbor was swept away by the flood waters.

"We have managed to recover three bodies under the trees but others have not been found yet," she said.

Poor urban planning and weak infrastructure make communities like Mukupi's more vulnerable to extreme rainfall, which is becoming more intense and frequent in Africa due to warming temperatures, according to United Nations climate experts.

"When rain falls, the main waterway gets clogged sometimes because of the waste, so it gets flooded and it affects the houses," Bukavu official Emmanuel Majivuno Kalimba told Reuters at the scene, as residents worked to salvage belongings from their damaged homes.

The overnight devastation follows the deaths of at least 22 people in Kasai-Central province on Tuesday when a landslide swallowed houses, churches and roads, killing entire families and leaving people homeless.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kokonoe Yume Suspension Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Find a Direct-Hire Job in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

10 Great Anime for Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Hakozaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

7 Plants and Flowers For Japanese New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How Did Women’s Empowerment Unfold in Japan in 2023?

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Spacia X

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Best Shrines For Hatsumode in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Winter Onsen Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Sanno-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec. 25, 2023-Jan. 7, 2024

Savvy Tokyo