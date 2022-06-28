Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People found dead inside a trailer truck in San Antonio
Law enforcement officers work at the scene where dozens of people were found dead inside a trailer truck in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday. Photo: Reuters/ABC AFFILIATE KSAT
At least 40 people found dead in truck in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO

At least 40 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailer on Monday in San Antonio, Texas, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the matter.

San Antonio's KSAT television reported 42 people dead inside the truck, citing unidentified San Antonio police sources.

The truck was found next to railroad tracks in a remote area on the city's southern outskirts, KSAT reported.

San Antonio police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Photos posted to Twitter by a KSAT reporter showed police vehicles and ambulances surrounding a large truck.

Temperatures in San Antonio, which is about 160 miles (250 km) from the Mexican border, swelled to a high of 103 degrees Fahrenheit (39.4 degrees Celsius) on Monday with high humidity.

The border is in Total chaos, very very sad day.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Imagine being abandoned inside an 18-wheeler left to die.

The sad part is this will continue and will end up the same way. The people who either took money from them, if found, need to face murder charges. Until we get tough and really get these individuals or individual and make them a spectacle for what can occur when you do this. What an awful way to die.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

